Why younger people also need Australia's free bowel cancer kits
The home test kit designed to detect bowel cancer Source: AAP / CANCER COUNCIL/PR IMAGE
The age at which Australians receive free bowel cancer test kits could be lowered from 50 to 45 under recommendations to the Federal Government. A case surge in the under 50s has sparked warnings symptoms are being overlooked because patients aren't considered to be at risk.
