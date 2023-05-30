Why younger people also need Australia's free bowel cancer kits

The age at which Australians receive free bowel cancer test kits could be lowered from 50 to 45 under recommendations to the Federal Government. A case surge in the under 50s has sparked warnings symptoms are being overlooked because patients aren't considered to be at risk.

