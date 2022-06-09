Widespread economic turmoil on the horizon, predicts OECD

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Widespread economic turmoil on the horizon, predicts OECDPlay01:09EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.05 MB)Published 9 June 2022 at 10:11amBy Tina QuinnPresented By Tina QuinnSource: SBS NewsTags .Published 9 June 2022 at 10:11amBy Tina QuinnPresented By Tina QuinnSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesWoman killed as man drives into German crowdChris Bowen backs renewables and storage as energy ministers agree on plan to fill supply gapAlbanese welcomes shadow appointment for Indigenous AffairsHealth workers expected to strike