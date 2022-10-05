SBS News In Depth

Widespread rain strikes south-eastern states

The NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York (AAP).jpg

The NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York Source: AAP / AAP

Published 5 October 2022 at 7:29pm
By Tanya Dendrinos
Communities in already flooded parts of New South Wales and Victoria are now back on alert as a series of weather systems lash southern and eastern parts of the country. It comes, as the New South Wales Government announces its plan to ‘future-proof’ western Sydney, declaring the raising of the Warragamba Dam wall as ‘critical’.

