Widespread rain strikes south-eastern states

The NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York Source: AAP / AAP
Published 5 October 2022 at 7:29pm
By Tanya Dendrinos
Source: SBS News
Communities in already flooded parts of New South Wales and Victoria are now back on alert as a series of weather systems lash southern and eastern parts of the country. It comes, as the New South Wales Government announces its plan to ‘future-proof’ western Sydney, declaring the raising of the Warragamba Dam wall as ‘critical’.
Published 5 October 2022 at 7:29pm
By Tanya Dendrinos
Source: SBS News
Share