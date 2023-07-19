SBS On The Money: Will China's slowing economy hit iron ore demand?

Rio Tinto has posted its best period of iron ore production in five years. But as China's economy slows, what does it mean for iron ore producers like it and BHP? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Fat Prophets Resources Analyst David Lennox for more; and takes a look at the day on the markets with Jun Bei Liu from Tribeca Investment Partners.

