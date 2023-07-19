WMO warns of increased risk of deaths from extreme weather in Europe, Asia and US

Giorgos Barberakis, right, sits near his totally burned shipyard in Mandra west of Athens, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. In Greece, where a second heatwave is expected to hit Thursday, three large wildfires burned outside Athens for a second day. Thousands of people evacuated from coastal areas south of the capital returned to their homes Tuesday when a fire finally receded after they spent the night on beaches, hotels and public facilities. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Source: AAP / Petros Giannakouris/AP