World Athletics bans transgender athletes from elite female competitions

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe sits at a desk during a press conference

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says the ban is based "on the overarching need to protect the female category". Source: AAP / Gregorio Borgia/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

There's been mixed reaction to a decision by World Athletics to ban transgender women from competing in elite female competitions. The call to exclude transgender women, who have gone through male puberty, was described as necessary to 'protect the female category' in athletics.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Police accompany a man in handcuffs.

Police operation targets outlaw bikie gangs in NSW, Victoria

Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney is interviewed by SBS Chief Political Correspondent Anna Henderson. They both sit in chairs facing one another.

Political fight over Indigenous Voice to Parliament continues after referendum question released

On the Money - Car sales.jpg

SBS On the Money: Global rates continue to rise despite banking concerns

VOLUNT~1.JPG

More effort needed to end global tuberculosis epidemic