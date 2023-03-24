Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
World Athletics bans transgender athletes from elite female competitions
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says the ban is based "on the overarching need to protect the female category". Source: AAP / Gregorio Borgia/AP
There's been mixed reaction to a decision by World Athletics to ban transgender women from competing in elite female competitions. The call to exclude transgender women, who have gone through male puberty, was described as necessary to 'protect the female category' in athletics.
