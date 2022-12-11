SBS News In Depth

World Cup Quarter Final Review with SBS Football Analyst Craig Foster

SBS News In Depth

WCup England France Soccer

France's Olivier Giroud, left, celebrates with France's Adrien Rabiot after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Source: AP / Christophe Ena/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 December 2022 at 12:24pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News

Morocco have become the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals by beating Portugal 1-0, while in all likelihood ending tearful Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of ever winning football's biggest prize. Harry Kane missed a late penalty as England's World Cup dreams ended in a heartbreaking defeat to reigning champions France. To review the quarter finals and look ahead to the semis, SBS World News reporter John Baldock speaks to SBS Football Analyst Craig Foster.

Published 11 December 2022 at 12:24pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Power Cut In Odesa After Russian Missile Attack

Russian drones target power in Odesa

Two people dancing on a football field.

France and Morocco take last two spots in World Cup semi-finals

A mural of Mahsa Amini on a wall surrounded by trees and grass

Iranian Australians turn to art to raise awareness of their homeland's plight

School dinner may be the only hot meal some of these children may get daily (AP).jpg

UK Schools say more and more children are living in poverty