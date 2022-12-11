World Cup Quarter Final Review with SBS Football Analyst Craig Foster

France's Olivier Giroud, left, celebrates with France's Adrien Rabiot after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Source: AP / Christophe Ena/AP
Published 11 December 2022 at 12:24pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Morocco have become the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals by beating Portugal 1-0, while in all likelihood ending tearful Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of ever winning football's biggest prize. Harry Kane missed a late penalty as England's World Cup dreams ended in a heartbreaking defeat to reigning champions France. To review the quarter finals and look ahead to the semis, SBS World News reporter John Baldock speaks to SBS Football Analyst Craig Foster.
