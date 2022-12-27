SBS News In Depth

Worst blizzard in nearly half a century in the US

Blizzard in Buffalo

A view of a house covered with snow after snowfall in Buffalo, New York (Getty Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency

Published 27 December 2022 at 1:08pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

Twenty-five people have died in New York state's Erie County as a record-setting blizzard cripples the state, leaving thousands without electricity. At least 55 people have died in U.S. weather-related incidents since late last week with much of the United States experiencing the worst blizzard in 45 years.

