Worst blizzard in nearly half a century in the US

A view of a house covered with snow after snowfall in Buffalo, New York (Getty Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency
Published 27 December 2022 at 1:08pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Twenty-five people have died in New York state's Erie County as a record-setting blizzard cripples the state, leaving thousands without electricity. At least 55 people have died in U.S. weather-related incidents since late last week with much of the United States experiencing the worst blizzard in 45 years.
