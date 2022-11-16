SBS News In Depth

Xi Jinping and Anthony Albanese meet at G20, ending six-year diplomatic freeze

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets China’s President Xi Jinping in a bilateral meeting during the 2022 G20 summit in Bali. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 16 November 2022 at 1:38pm
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News

It's been six years since an Australian leader has met with China's President. That all changed when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. The meeting is being described by some as a landmark event, with hopes it could signal the beginning of a thawing of relations between China and Australia.

