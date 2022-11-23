Zampatti exhibition features 100 'Carlas'

A supplied undated image obtained Friday, April 9, 2021 shows Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti posing for a photograph. The family of Australian fashion icon Carla Zampatti has accepted the NSW Government’s offer of a state funeral, after her death days after a fall at an outdoor opera performance. (AAP Image/Supplied by Georges Antoni) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: AAP / GEORGES ANTONI/PR IMAGE
Published 23 November 2022 at 4:54pm
By Greg Dyett, Massilia Aili
Presented by Greg Dyett
Source: SBS News
An exhibition showcasing the work of the late fashion designer Carla Zampatti features 100 of her outfits spanning five decades. The renowned designer began work on the exhibition in 2019 and her family oversaw the completion of the project in the months after her death in April last year.
