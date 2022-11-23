Zampatti exhibition features 100 'Carlas'

A supplied undated image obtained Friday, April 9, 2021 shows Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti posing for a photograph. The family of Australian fashion icon Carla Zampatti has accepted the NSW Government’s offer of a state funeral, after her death days after a fall at an outdoor opera performance. (AAP Image/Supplied by Georges Antoni) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: AAP / GEORGES ANTONI/PR IMAGE