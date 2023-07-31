Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Zelenskyy: 'The war is returning to Russia'
Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the Moscow City business district after a reported drone attack Source: AAP / AP
Ukraine is stepping up its drone strikes against Moscow with a third this week, damaging buildings and injuring one person. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is returning the war to Russia. This comes as Saudi Arabia confirms it will host a Ukrainian-organised peace summit in early August in an attempt to implement a 10-point peace plan.
