Community Starters: finding the people who laid the foundations of modern multicultural Australia

podcast podcast

Australia prides itself on being a multicultural society. Each new community that flourished here had to start with one adventurous individual who took the plunge and crossed the oceans to settle in Australia. In this series, we're trying to find those pioneers. We will talk about their lives, about what they teach us on early immigration to Australia, and what they mean to those who followed on their footsteps