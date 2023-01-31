In The Club
podcast
Welcome to In the Club, a closer look at some of Australia's unique migrant clubs supporting new communities for over a century. But with many of these migrant communities now well established, many clubs are struggling to survive. Many started as football clubs before evolving into licensed venues and restaurants open to the wider community. So what does the future hold for these clubs?
Episodes
In the Club: A tale of two futures
07/02/202310:11
In the Club: Coffee, Company and Cards
31/01/202309:05
