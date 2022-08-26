After surviving abduction and torture, Salhe is thriving in Australia with a new venture

It’s early morning, and Salhe Siraj is hanging brightly coloured clothing at his clothing stall in Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Market. Called African Elegance, it is a new venture for the refugee, and a great source of pride.





“I like to work with my own business because it gives me more freedom,” the 29-year-old says.





Freedom is a recurring theme for Salhe. In 2011, as a 19-year-old he escaped forced conscription in Africa’s Eritrea, fleeing to Sudan in search of the relative security of a refugee camp.





“Back home in Africa there is always fighting, always problems. So I left the country, to find peace for myself,” he says.



Salhe's African themed clothes are made in Melbourne Credit: SBS / Scott Cardwell Salhe’s search for peace led him to instead to being kidnapped by a Sudanese gang. He says he was held captive for four months in Egypt's Sinai Desert, and repeatedly tortured by his captors.





“There were people there, they paid them $150 a month and they hit you, they beat you all day” he says.





“They also used to burn plastics and then put it on our back in our shoulder and they used to do electric shocking as well."





Salhe was held hostage until his family raised $50,000 Australian dollars for his release.





“Some of my friends they died there. I am lucky that I left from that place,” he says.



Salhe Siraj (right) with a customer at his market stall Credit: SBS / Scott Cardwell Salhe was taken to the border with Israel, where he spent the next four years as a refugee. It was there that Salhe started his first business, selling African designed clothes at markets.





In 2015, he was finally able to join his wife Khadija and their children in Australia.





Saleh is now among refugees starting small businesses at the Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne, as part of a new partnership with not-for-profit organisation Thrive Refugee Enterprise.





“The great thing about the market is that it provides businesses with cash flow pretty much from day one,” says Arie Moses, Thrive’s new business relationships manager.



Salhe Siraj (left) with Thrive's Arie Moses Credit: SBS / Scott Cardwell “The market wanted diversity and new stall holders. And we were looking for new business opportunities for our clients.”





Since it opened in 1878, the Queen Victoria Market has maintained a diverse clientele. Among its 600-plus stallholders are multi-generational family ventures, some started by refugees and asylum seekers.





Thrive research shows that refugees are Australia’s most entrepreneurial group, and many like Saleh have overcome enormous challenges to start their own ventures.





“Their resilience, determination and energy, are key ingredients that you require to be successful,” says Thrive’s Arie Moses.



Soap vendor Salma Chami Credit: SBS / Scott Cardwell Salma Chami is another new market vendor and her business ‘Salma by Nature’ sells organic hand made soap, drawing on family traditions.





“I learned to make soap from my grandfather and grandma. They grew olive trees in northern Lebanon, and harvested olives to make oil and soap,” she says.





“I am happy to share my culture. And the communication between me and the other people in the market makes me feel part of Australian community.”





However, like many who arrive with limited English skills, she faced many barriers getting started.





“I had a business idea but I couldn't find a way,” the 52-year-old says



“But Thrive listened to me and supported me.”





Professor Jock Collins from Sydney’s University of Technology Business School is writing a book titled 'Minority Entrepreneurship in Australia' which is due to be published next year.





He says lack of capital is one of the biggest barriers for refugees setting up a business.





“Refugees arrive with very little capital at all. So the biggest barrier they face is raising sufficient startup capital," he says.





“Despite this, around 18 per cent of refugees set up a business in the first 10 years of settlement, much greater than in any other immigrant group."





Research commissioned by Thrive suggests that number could be higher. It found almost 30 per cent of all refugees will open a business in their first decade.



Vendor Tahla Gok at the market Credit: SBS / Scott Cardwell As a niche financier, Thrive works specifically with refugees and asylum seekers.





“We exist to help not only with finance, but also with setting up businesses, making sure they are legitimately established, that founders have proper support,” Thrive's Arie Moses says.





Turkish-born stallholder Tahla Gok, 32, arrived in Australia via Mozambique and South Africa, after serving in the Turkish Army for three years.





“I was looking for a business loan, but I didn't have any history in Australia, especially in the bank or business history,” he says.





With Thrive’s help, Tahla bought an established Turkish baked goods business in Melbourne’s Campbellfield. It now supplies his market outlet with baklava, shortbread and talumba.





“The biggest challenge is actually to educate refugees to how business is done in Australia,” Mr Moses says.



Tahla Gok's Turkish pastries Credit: SBS / Scott Cardwell Tahla’s stall, Mediterranean Pastry, is now set to expand into a bricks and mortar market shop.





“For Thrive, this is a fantastic achievement,” Mr Moses says.





“We are really looking forward to seeing how these people progress over the next 12 months.”



