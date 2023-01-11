The couple trekking round Australia on horseback to raise money for mental health

Erwin and Monique van Vliet are trekking round Australia – on horseback. They have covered more than 10-thousand kilometres so far, from their home in Western Australia to far North Queensland. And they still have a long road ahead.





“We have trekked from Manjimup to Albany, over the Nullarbor, through South Australia, into the Snowy Mountains and all the way up the East Coast,” says Erwin van Vliet, (age).





“And we have another 11,000 kilometres to go, for a total of around 20,000 kilometres.”





The ambitious journey began last year, after the van Vliets sold their 80-hectare property, where they trained horses and gave lessons.



Running the business called Tales of the Trail Western Ranch was a long-cherished dream for the couple, who migrated from the Netherlands almost 20 years ago. But in recent years the pressures began to take a toll.





“After a while it just got too much,” says Mr van Vliet. “It can become 24 hour a day and seven days a week, working at your business, and you don't have a lot of time for yourself.”





“I began worrying about everything and it really got me to that point where I suffered from burnout and anxiety.





“It felt like I was being dragged under water and couldn’t breathe, I didn’t know how to put one foot in front of the other, and I felt overwhelmed.”



Erwin van Vliet on top of the world at the Snowy Mountains Credit: Tales of the Trail The decision to sell up wasn’t easy, and they accepted a sale price below their expectations, but the couple change was necessary to save their marriage.





“It took all the pressure away immediately,” Ms van Vliet explains. “And that helped Erwin immensely because otherwise he would have kept trying to make things better.”





They say their journey on horseback is life changing.





“I get goosebumps when I think back on some of the beautiful places we have seen, I cannot believe it,” Mr van Vliet says.





“From the kauri forests with towering trees to the drop off along the Great Australian Bight, to the Snowy Mountains.





“And I feel like so much better now. Like, I can't compare how I feel now with how I was back then.”



Sadly, the van Vliet’s are not alone in facing business challenges. A recent federal government survey found that psychological stress is an issue for two thirds of Australia's 2.3 million owner-operators.





“A lot of small business owners are exhausted right now," says Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Bruce Billson.





“Natural disasters, COVID disruption and unexpected challenges have put a lot of emotional stress on the shoulders of business owners and leaders.”





Despite worsening economic conditions, he says many do not seek help.



Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Bruce Billson. Source: Supplied / Supplied ASBFEO “Mostly, small business owners feel they can deal with whatever challenges come their way. So, reaching out for help is not a normal instinct.





“And those running a home-based business, such as professional service providers, can become quite isolated as well.”





However, help is available including a service run by Beyond Blue called New Access for Small Business Owners.





Beyond Blue’s Lead clinical advisor Dr Grant Blashki says teams of specially trained coaches are available to help steer founders through troubled times.





“It is free, confidential, and you can speak to one of our coaches over six sessions,” Dr Blashki says.



He advises founders to seek help before symptoms reach a crisis point.





“As a GP, I see many small business people having a tough time and turning up with common mental health symptoms.





“The warning signs might be anxiety and not sleeping well, having have a short fuse with people or getting into conflict and really feeling a bit despondent about life."





Dr Blashki says more than 5,000 entrepreneurs have so far worked with New Access coaches, and many are getting their lives back on track.





“Seven out of 10 are of showing a reduction in anxiety and depression symptoms, so we are very excited about that.”





The New Access service is available to small business owners aged over 18 who are not currently seeing a psychologist or psychiatrist.



Erwin van Vliet on the trek around Australia. Credit: Tales of the Trail Erwin and Monique van Vliet are heading to Charters towers in Queensland, following their own path now with no set plan for the future.





However, their 20,000 kilometres trek is aiding a good cause - raising funds for Beyond Blue, to help others find a new way forward.





“People may not see it when there are in a dark place," Mr van Vliet says.





"But it is worth going through it to come out the other side. You can start again. It's just really hard.”



