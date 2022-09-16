World-famous Ukrainian pianist Alexey Botvinov is visiting Australia in aid of his war-torn homeland

World famous pianist Alexey Botvinov arrived in Sydney this week for his first live performances in Australia. The multi-awarded performer went straight to work, preparing for a private concert at his temporary home in the city’s eastern suburbs.





“I am super happy to be in Australia," the 58- year-old says, seated at the piano in a small theaterette.





"I have performed in 45 countries until now, so Australia will be country number 46."





Mr Botvinov is currently living in exile in Zurich, Switzerland. Since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, he has performed across Europe, raising $1.5 million for his country so far.





He is also President and Artistic Director of the 'Odessa Classics' international music festivals which were held in cities outside Ukraine for the first time this year.





“Almost every concert it's really charity concert [raising funds] for Ukrainian society, for the army, for musicians or for the Red Cross,” he says.



Vladimir Fanshil with Alexey Botvinov. Credit: SBS / Sandra Fulloon Mr Botvinov is visiting Australia thanks to Opera Australia conductor and arts entrepreneur Vladimir Fanshil, who was also born in Ukraine’s cultural hub of Odessa.





“To have such a fabulous concert pianist from my home city in Australia and performing and connecting with the audiences is amazing,’ Mr Fanshil says.





His company Live at Yours has funded the tour, to help raise awareness of Ukrainian music and the plight of Ukraine's arts sector, particularly around Odessa and the north-east.



"Luckily Alexey Botvinov is on the outside so he can connect with audiences. But many Ukrainian artists are still stuck in Ukraine and can't travel," he says.





"It is an insane situation where [Mr Botvinov] was away from home just before the war started and all his clothes, his piano, his scores, they're all in Odessa and he can't go back. It is a hard concept to grasp.





"So, the most important thing we can do morally and physically to come and to show that we care and support the arts, because it gives us hope."





Mr Botvinov will perform five classical concerts starting on Sunday September 18, in North Sydney’s Independent theatre.



Alexey Botvinov in Sydney this week Credit: SBS / Sandra Fulloon From there he will travel to Queanbeyan, outside Canberra. Compositions by Chopin, Brahms and Tchaikovsky will be performed alongside lesser-known works by Ukrainian composers.





“I will play some great modern Ukrainian music, maybe not very well known here, but really it's first-class music,” he says.





The former artistic director of the Odessa National Opera Theatre says while many artists have fled Ukraine, performances by those who remain are often cancelled or cut short.





“Because of this war, soon after a performance starts there are sirens, and everybody has to go to shelter. They stay there almost two hours and then go home.





“Unfortunately the Russian Federation is bombing civilians, so nobody is safe, especially when people are gathering.”



Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko Source: SBS It is a sentiment echoed by Ukraine’s Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko.





“It is devastating. People in arts scene have suffered a lot they are very vulnerable.





“Nevertheless, I have seen a surge in creativity in Ukraine. So, on one hand they are struggling financially and yet I see a massive outburst of creativity which this war has spurred and it is phenomenal to be watching that.”





Born to a family of musicians in Odessa, in Ukraine’s south, Mr Botvinov is the country’s most famous pianist, and a specialist in the music of composer Rachmaninoff, which he began playing at the age of 16.



Alexey Botvinov is a world leader in the music of Rachmaninoff Credit: SBS / Sandra Fulloon “Since very first year, I realized that for me, it's in my blood this music. Rachmaninoff managed in his music to create emotional waves that are so long and so powerful, like nobody else.





“And I just love it to be in this flow and to share it with audience.”





Both pianist Alexey Botvinov and Ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko take heart from recent military gains in Ukraine’s north-east and call for more Australian support for the war effort.





“We need more legal aid and more humanitarian support. We need artillery, ammunition and Bushmasters. We need anti-drone guns, de-mining and telecommunications equipment,” Mr Myroshnychenko says.





However, Australian can help in other ways too.



“It's very important to support Ukraine's creative industries, because at the end of the day, we are fighting for Ukraine's identity for Ukrainian culture and language.





“And of course, the arts is what identifies us as Ukrainians.”





Mr Botvinov agrees, with this message for all Australians.



