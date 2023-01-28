Politics

Fed up with the United Australia Party, former members band together and make 'The Australians United' party

The former UAP member said he has now recruited fifty members - many of them disgruntled former UAP candidates.

A man stands in front of a yellow sign.

The Australians United leader standing at a community meeting as he tries to spread the word about his new political party. Source: Supplied

Not quite a year ago, advertising for Clive Palmer's United Australia Party was ... everywhere.

Now, disgruntled former candidates and members of the United Australia Party have come together to establish a new political party, The Australians United.

The name sounds similar, the colour of the party logo is yellow (once synonymous with the UAP billboards), but they say their management will be different.

In a media release from former UAP member Jamal Daoud, he said: "Former candidates and members were deeply disappointed of (sic) how Clive Palmer absolutely controlled the UAP, deceived them about the chances of winning in the last election and the way the election campaign was conducted with no consultation or internal debate."

Mr Daoud said the party had "no management", minimal discussion of policy and minimal communication throughout the campaigning process. Sitting member UAP Senator Ralph Babet and other former members of the UAP have publicly rejected this.

As a result of their alleged grievances, Mr Daoud, who ran and lost in the seat inner-west Sydney seat of Reid, told The Feed the members had banded together to make their own party that will live up to the expectations they had in the UAP. Labor's
Sally Sitou won the previously Coalition-held seat of Reid
, and paid tribute to the
increased diversity in the incoming parliament during her maiden speech.


So far, Mr Daoud says he has recruited fifty members with "most of them former UAP members".

The "party" - which has not yet been registered - is planning to run as independents in the upcoming NSW state parliament as they did not have enough time for party registration. Under NSW electoral laws, a party must be registered for at least 16 months before they can run in an election.

The NSW state election is slated for 25 March.

The Feed has contacted NSW Electoral Commission for comment.

In announcing their new party, The Australians United group said that candidates would run on the values that they describe as, "honesty in public life" and to "fight for family values." They also referenced "freedom of choice" and 'freedom of speech" when describing their intended platform.

The United Australia Party ran in 2022 with promises to enact an Australian Bill of Rights, outlaw lockdowns and vaccine mandates, cap mortgage interest rates at 3 per cent over the next five years and invest superannuation funds locally, among other things.

"At the moment we are doing real politics, we are meeting, we are discussing issues, we are discussing policies we are discussing politics," he told The Feed.

"We are happy, enthusiastic even though we don't have the same resources."

Last July, the former UAP candidate for Reid threatened t
o sue the UAP for its "mismanagement" of the election campaign.


Mr Daoud said he would be targeting the areas of Auburn, Fairfield, Campbelltown and Lakemba in the NSW state election.

What happened to the UAP?

The party founded by mining magnate Clive Palmer, formerly known as Clive Palmer's United Australia Party and the Palmer United Party, was voluntarily deregistered on 8 September last year.

They later registered with the Victorian Electoral Commission to run in the Victorian state election.

After spending millions of dollars on a campaign in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election last May, the party only managed to secure one seat in the Senate, despite running in all 151 lower house seats.

The Feed contacted the United Australia Party, but they declined to comment.
Published 28 January 2023 at 12:01pm
By Michelle Elias
Source: SBS

