What's music without influencers? How TikTok has transformed artist brands and the music business

As the ARIAs ceremony makes a full comeback, TikTok is shaking up the music industry and how creatives write their songs. But does its influence mean some artists are unfairly favoured over others?

A hand holds a mobile phone with TikTok open on the screen.

The TikTok app is one of the biggest platforms for young people to discover new music. Source: AAP / Michael Dwyer

Such is the power of TikTok, posting a dance challenge on the video platform can potentially make or break a musician's career.

The short video site has an estimated one billion monthly users and with that many eyeballs on posts, the platform is a huge promotional space for musicians and bands.

Musician Kira Puru said the platform began for her as a creative outlet and playful space but has now become a critical tool for promoting her work.

"The flavour of it for me has changed because it is now more closely related to work," Ms Puru told The Feed.
Musician Kira Puru wearing dark sunglasses
Independent musician Kira Puru uses Tiktok to create playful video content. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett
"If you are good at it there are amazing things that can happen for you, and as an independent artist obviously you want to be able to seize those opportunities where you can," she said.

Ms Puru said people in the music industry need to use whatever tools they have available to help songs succeed.

"I am aware of how transformative TikTok and social media in general can be so I do want to be able to harness that energy and that momentum if I can," Ms Puru said.

But she also said the platform can breed a sense of feeling 'soulless' if what are often complex and 'heavy' topics are condensed into a 'bite-sized' clip.
While TikTok can spread joy to the audience through frivolous entertainment, there's other aspects to the site which have drawn criticism.

TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance have faced heat over its algorithm, which can expose users to potentially risky content.

The video-sharing service has also copped backlash over privacy concerns
and online misinformation
.

The 'number one' music discovery platform

It's clear young people are spending a lot of time on TikTok consuming musical content.

The Victorian Music Development Office, an initiative of the Victorian government, reports it has identified TikTok as the number one music discovery platform on social media for the 16-34-year-old age group.

That's based on the office's forthcoming Consumer Insights study.

"We've observed that two-thirds of viral TikTok hits are sparked by organic content," a statement from the office said.

For electronic act Shouse, the not-for profit group Music Victoria said that social media trends have likely helped the group enter the top 500 artists worldwide on Spotify.

The duo from Melbourne had large-scale success with their hit 'Love Tonight,' in 2021.

The track has had more than 300 million streams on Spotify but that has not necessarily transformed into Australian award wins for the group.

The tune was not eligible for Thursday night's ARIAs [Australian Recording Industry Association awards] due it its release date, being originally from 2017 but then re-released.
A screenshot of TikTok logos on a computer screen
The site TikTok promotes music sharing. Source: AAP
Meantime, ARIA-nominated artist The Kid Laroi has 3.3 million followers on TikTok where he shows off his dance moves and antics on stage.

The Kamilaroi artist won Best Artist and Best Pop Release at the 2021 ARIA Awards.

He is nominated this year for Song of the Year, Best Solo Artist, Best Hip Hop and Rap release, Best Australian Live Act and Best Pop Release for 2022.

The scale of the awards ceremony has been reduced over the past two years because of COVID-19 but will return to normal in Sydney on Thursday night.

How influencers have become central to music marketing

Darren Distefano is a regional account director with Collab Asia, a digital content and marketing agency covering the Asia Pacific region that helps link brands with influencers.

"We're actually one of the largest TikTok creator networks and we have very close relationships with record labels and song artists," he told The Feed.

"We connect brands and record labels with influencers across music, lifestyle and general entertainment."
A man wearing a jacket and jeans sitting down
Darren Distefano covers the Asia Pacific region in his marketing work. Source: Supplied / Huw Lambert
Speaking from Singapore, he said his work falls under the marketing budget.

"Influencer marketing is now pretty much a staple in a record label's marketing budget," he said.

But Mr Distefano said it's up to the music groups to convert their following into income.

"We're finding that audience, it's now the brand's job albeit record labels and musicians to convert them into actual loyal customers," he said.
READ MORE

'Begging', 'colourism', and controversy: How are creators making money on TikTok live streams?

"Those algorithms are changing all the time which kind of keeps you constantly creating in different ways and kind of trying new ways to to make to convert new ideas into energy and that energy into ticket sales, or Spotify spins or merch [merchanise] sales," she said.

Music campaigns with hashtags or dance challenges increase the popularity of artists on TikTok.

"Our YouTuber’s in Indonesia did a cover to Blackpink’s “How You Like That” which garnered 10 million views in just 3 weeks and trended to #2 on the platform," Mr Distefano said.

"The record label reached out to us and we did a collaboration with a dance duo in the Philippines," he said of another campaign around Dua Lipa's single Physical.

"That actually got shared 11000 times on TikTok."

Equalising the industry

Laura Glitsos is a musician and Major Coordinator, Broadcasting and Digital Journalism at Perth's Edith Cowan University. She has argued that TikTok is democratising the music industry as part of its natural evolution.

"There are different ways to monetise content on TikTok," Ms Glitsos said.

She explained users can pay bands directly, and content creators can make money and earn kickbacks based on video views.

"You get sort of different accumulations of data that will tell TikTok to give you money or not," she said.
Kira Puru holds at the peace sign and pokes her tongue out at the 2019 ARIAs
Kira Puru appeared at the 2019 ARIA awards in Sydney in 2019. Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE
And she said pop music, capitalism and new technology have always been connected.

And that branding, marketing, advertising and popular music have a long history together.

"It's always been entangled so I think it would probably be unfair to suggest that TikTok has somehow exploited this in a different way," she said.

Music Victoria said TikTok is changing how art is being consumed and it's a significant driver in how songs are discovered.
"Whilst some artists benefit from these changes, we've also seen artists struggle with the platform," chief executive Simone Schinkel said.

"Like all other music platforms out there, TikTok might not be for everyone, and that is okay."

"Artists should be encouraged to release and promote their music through channels that feel most comfortable to them and their fans," Ms Schinkel said.

Changing creativity

A small group of people watching a musical performance outside
Kira Puru performs an outdoor show in February 2020. Source: SBS
Mr Distefano and Ms Puru both said the nature of TikTok meant artists were curating their content for the platform.

"The song durations are getting shorter and shorter but you can tell they are purposely writing it for that 15 second riff on TikTok," Mr Distefano said.

Ms Puru agreed that some fans only know a short snippet of a song and the crowd can react to these short musical moments at live shows.

"I'm not marketing genius, I do not work in marketing," she said.

"I am an artist and although I enjoy interactions with my fans on social media like I would much rather be the studio writing music."

But Mr Distefano said artists need to strike a balance between catering for the platform and their fans.

"Audiences know whether they are being sold something."
Share
Follow The Feed
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Make sense of the week with stories that matter and jokes that don't. Meet a different Australia with The Feed. Read more about The Feed
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Make sense of the week with stories that matter and jokes that don't. Meet a different Australia with The Feed.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow The Feed
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
7 min read
Published 24 November 2022 at 3:35pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

Why Japanese fans are voluntarily cleaning stadiums at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

World

Anwar Ibrahim named Malaysia's new prime minister, ending election deadlock

Asia Pacific

Six refugees held on Nauru have arrived in New Zealand. Some say it's a 'bittersweet' moment

Australia

Victorian Liberal candidate criticised over 'disgusting' comments on First Nations people, climate, abortion

Australia

'Have a heart': This 10-year-old girl scolded delegates at the COP27 summit, ordering them to 'pay up'

World

Aishwarya Aswath's name to live on through her baby sister she will never meet

Australia

Qatar not over the rainbow about colourful flags, hats at FIFA World Cup

Longer bushfire seasons and worsening extreme weather events, climate report warns

Australia