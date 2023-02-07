FIFA Club World Cup 2022

Al Hilal book final berth with stunning Club World Cup upset

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal stunned highly-fancied CONMEBOL champions Flamengo 3-2 in the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday (AEDT) to secure a spot in the tournament showpiece on Sunday morning.

FBL-WCLUB-FLAMENGO-HILAL

Hilal's players celebrate winning the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final football match between Brazil's Flamengo and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier on February 7, 2023. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images

Catch every match of the FIFA Club World Cup from February 2-12 LIVE via 
SBS On Demand
.

AFC affiliates Al Hilal sent Brazil's Flamengo packing at the Club World Cup courtesy of two penalties from Salem Al Dawsari and a close-range strike from Luciano Vietto.
READ MORE

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup on SBS

FIFA Club World Cup, Cross Country Worlds headline bumper February of sport on SBS

It took just four minutes for Ramón Díaz's men to open the scoring as Al Dawsari, Saudi Arabia's hero in their infamous Qatar 2022 opening match victory against Argentina, calmly converted from the spot - only for Brazil international Pedro to hit back for the South Americans in the 20th minute.

Flamengo's hopes of progressing to the final were dealt a huge blow in stoppage time of the opening half as Gerson was sent off for a trip on Al Hilal forward Vietto. Al Dawsari went on to place the resulting spot-kick into the bottom corner to give the Asian champions the advantage at half-time.
A 10-man Flamengo side were put out of their misery inside the final 20 minutes of the match, as Vietto beat goalkeeper Santos to make it 3-1, meaning Pedro's late goal was merely a consolation for the South Americans.

In a surprise move, Flamengo boss Vítor Pereira left out star veteran Filipe Luis and Uruguayan full-back Guillermo Varela, as well as midfield maestro Arturo Vidal in the starting 11 - Varela's right-back replacement Matheuzinho conceded the penalty inside the opening three minutes.

The CONMEBOL champions ultimately failed to recover from the early set-back, as Al Hilal became the first Saudi Arabian side to reach the Club World Cup final.
READ MORE

Real Madrid out of sorts ahead of crucial Club World Cup clash

They will face off against the winner of tomorrow morning's semi-final between Spanish giants Real Madrid and first-round entrants Al Ahly of Egypt on Sunday morning (AEDT).
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 8 February 2023 at 10:40am, updated 3 hours ago at 11:26am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

02:04

Club World Cup referee announces VAR decision in first for football

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

The Tour de France champ vs the local star

Cycling

02:11

Chris Froome happy with Melbourne to Warrnambool hit out

How to watch the Melbourne to Warrnambool LIVE on SBS

Cycling

Saunders dominates the Melbourne to Warrnambool with solo win

Cycling

Four-time Tour de France champ Froome to tackle Australia's oldest and longest race

Cycling

Big upsets on huge morning at the FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

Seize the Day: Inside IronMan champion's rise to glory

Iron Series