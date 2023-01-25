How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup on SBS

The 2022 FIFA Club World Cup gets underway on Wednesday, February 2, as the winning clubs from each continental cup competition in 2022 battle it out for the coveted club trophy in Morocco.





The tournament kicks off with the first round match between OFC Champions League winners Auckland City in their 10th appearance at the tournament, albeit their first since 2017, and Egyptian side Al Ahly in their third consecutive Club World Cup appearance.



The winner of that match will take on MLS heavyweights Seattle Sounders FC in the second round , which will also see African champions Wydad Casablanca take on Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal for a place in the semi-finals , where the dreaded heavyweights from Europe and South America await.





Flamengo and Real Madrid will enter inside the tournament's final four, as their respective semi-finals on February 8 and 9 and the tournament showpiece on February 12 will be shown LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand, while the four remaining matches will be live-streamed on SBS On Demand.





Los Blancos are the only team in the 2022 competition to have previously won the Club World Cup, having done so on four occasions with their last title coming in 2018.





MLS outfit Seattle Sounders are the only first-time entrants into the tournament.



How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup LIVE and FREE on SBS

Thursday, February 2





FIFA Club World Cup - Al Ahly v Auckland City, First Round





5:45am-8:00am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Friday, February 3





FIFA Club World Cup - Wydad Casablanca v Al-Hilal, Second Round





1:15am-3:30am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand







FIFA Club World Cup - Seattle Sounders v TBC, Second Round





4:15am-6:30am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Wednesday, February 8





FIFA Club World Cup - Flamengo v TBC, Semi-finals





6:00am-TBC AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Thursday, February 9





FIFA Club World Cup - TBC v Real Madrid, Semi-finals





5:45am-8:00am AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Sunday, February 12





FIFA Club World Cup - Third-place play-off





2:15am-4:30am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand







FIFA Club World Cup - Final





5:45am-8:00am AEDT



