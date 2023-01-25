Real Madrid eye record-extending fifth Club World Cup crown

Madrid qualified for FIFA’s international tournament after defeating Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final last season and are aiming to add another Club World Cup to their trophy cabinet.



Carlo Ancelotti’s side have won the competition on all four occasions they have qualified in its current format, with the Italian manager at the helm for their first title achieved back in 2014.





Morocco will host the upcoming edition set to take place from February 2-12, where Madrid will enter at the semi-final phase against either Al Ahly, Auckland City, or the Seattle Sounders.





Fellow continental champions Wydad Casablanca, Al-Hilal and Flamengo will round out the other side of the draw, with the final scheduled to take place in front of up to 60,000 fans at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.





Los Blancos are no strangers to the big occasion, having won an unprecedented 14 European Cups, but will enter Morocco without Cristiano Ronaldo or Gareth Bale on their books for the first time since 2009.



No other player has scored more goals than Ronaldo (7) at the Club World Cup, with Bale’s six in six appearances enough to earn him second place ahead of closest rivals Luis Suarez, Cesar Delgado and Lionel Messi (all 5).





Nevertheless, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. are expected to step up in their absence, just as they did to propel Los Blancos to an impressive league and continental cup double in 2022.





Vinicius and Benzema produced 66 goals and 35 assists between them last season, with the latter’s contribution enough to earn him the Ballon d’Or as the best player in world football.





The 35-year-old has become an increasingly important piece of the capital club’s puzzle since Ronaldo’s departure in 2018, and Ancelotti believes his star striker will continue in the same vein as the Club World Cup kicks off the second half of the season.





“I see Benzema very motivated, and I think you will see a different Benzema from now on in 2023,” Ancelotti told DAZN ES .



