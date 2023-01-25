Sounders to make history as first MLS team at Club World Cup

Seattle will make the trip to Morocco after winning the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League, and will begin their campaign in the second round against either Al Ahly or Auckland City on February 5.



READ MORE How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup on SBS

No other MLS club has ever competed in FIFA’s international tournament, but veteran midfielder Cristian Roldan is not surprised his Sounders will be the first.





“The backbone of the club has been here for quite some time and we’re getting better every year,” said Roldan, who was drafted by the Rave Green in 2015.





“We talked about the standards that the club has, and I think the magic words have been trophies, competing, and having continuity within the franchise.





“So, I think it’s fitting because in a league full of parity, the Sounders do a great job of maintaining these standards.”





Roldan, who was named a league All-Star in 2021, has been part of the club’s two MLS Cup wins in 2016 and 2019, and was most recently selected in the Champions League’s best 11 for his efforts last season.



READ MORE How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

The Sounders defeated three-time winners Pumas in the final, and that victory – against one of Mexico’s biggest clubs, no less – has them full of confidence against their fellow continental champions.





“Each game provides its challenges,” defender Alex Roldan said. “But we’re ready to go out there and compete.





“No club has too big of a name for us, anybody can win on any given day.”





Victory for the Sounders in the second round would see them face UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid in the semi-final on February 9, and General Manager Craig Waibel believes it could be the launch pad to global recognition.





“There’s a very finite number of teams participating in it, so it’s a massive opportunity, not only from an individual club standpoint, but from a marketing standpoint as well,” said Waibel, who also acts as the club’s Chief Soccer Officer.





“Bringing in new players is heavily influenced by the club and its reputation… this is a global tournament that everyone knows is happening now and players pay more attention to what clubs are consistently in it.”



READ MORE Real Madrid eye record-extending fifth Club World Cup crown