FIFA Club World Cup

Al Hilal can win the Club World Cup, says former Manchester United striker Ighalo

Former Premier League Striker Odion Ighalo says his club side Al Hilal has what it takes to win the FIFA Club World cup and not even a match-up with Real Madrid would be enough to stop them.

Odion Ighalo

Odion Ighalo of Al Hilal Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Nigerian marksman, who played for Manchester United and Watford during a 15-year professional career that also included stops in Serie A and La Liga, will lead the line for the Riyadh-based club when they take on some of the world’s best clubs at the Club World Cup Tournament in Morocco next Month.

Al Hilal will open their campaign against Moroccan side and reigning CAF Champions League holders Wydad AC on Sunday and while Ighalo accepts his Saudi club side may not be the tournament favourite, is confident they have what it takes to spring an upset or two on their way to the final.



“Everything is possible in football. Nowadays, you can’t predict what’s going to happen. If you work hard and fight hard on the field of play you can do anything.” Ighalo said.



“Look at Morocco at the World Cup, for instance. Nobody gave them a chance. They got to the semi-final and they almost got to the final.

READ MORE

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup on SBS

“I believe Al Hilal can fight and get to the final and win it because in football it’s possible to do anything when you work hard and believe in yourself.”



It will be the second appearance at the Club World Cup for Ighalo after making his tournament debut last year when Al Hilal defeated Al Jazira 6-0 in their opening match before going down 1-0 to Chelsea in the semi-finals.



The 33-year-old revealed he was excited ahead of the tournament in Morocco but said it wouldn’t be a holiday for his Al Hilal side.



“We knew there were going to be some big games played in Morocco, so we’re really excited and looking forward to it.

READ MORE

Everything you need to know about the FIFA Club World Cup

“It’s always a great honour to play in these games against big teams. So we’re working hard and looking forward to the tournament.



“This is a very ambitious club. They don’t understand losing. Since I joined, every tournament we go out there to win.



“Every game we play is like a final. When you put on the shirt of Al Hilal, you always have to win. We want to go for every trophy. It’s exactly the same for this Club World Cup.”

3 min read
Published 30 January 2023 at 3:46pm, updated 3 hours ago at 3:51pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

