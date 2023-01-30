Al Hilal can win the Club World Cup, says former Manchester United striker Ighalo

Catch every match of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup from February 2-12 LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand.





The Nigerian marksman, who played for Manchester United and Watford during a 15-year professional career that also included stops in Serie A and La Liga, will lead the line for the Riyadh-based club when they take on some of the world’s best clubs at the Club World Cup Tournament in Morocco next Month.





Al Hilal will open their campaign against Moroccan side and reigning CAF Champions League holders Wydad AC on Sunday and while Ighalo accepts his Saudi club side may not be the tournament favourite, is confident they have what it takes to spring an upset or two on their way to the final.









“Everything is possible in football. Nowadays, you can’t predict what’s going to happen. If you work hard and fight hard on the field of play you can do anything.” Ighalo said.









“Look at Morocco at the World Cup, for instance. Nobody gave them a chance. They got to the semi-final and they almost got to the final.





READ MORE How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup on SBS

“I believe Al Hilal can fight and get to the final and win it because in football it’s possible to do anything when you work hard and believe in yourself.”









It will be the second appearance at the Club World Cup for Ighalo after making his tournament debut last year when Al Hilal defeated Al Jazira 6-0 in their opening match before going down 1-0 to Chelsea in the semi-finals.









The 33-year-old revealed he was excited ahead of the tournament in Morocco but said it wouldn’t be a holiday for his Al Hilal side.









“We knew there were going to be some big games played in Morocco, so we’re really excited and looking forward to it.





READ MORE Everything you need to know about the FIFA Club World Cup

“It’s always a great honour to play in these games against big teams. So we’re working hard and looking forward to the tournament.









“This is a very ambitious club. They don’t understand losing. Since I joined, every tournament we go out there to win.







