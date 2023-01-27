Everything you need to know about the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup

Catch every match of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup from February 2-12 LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand.





The Club World Cup returns for its 19th edition this February, with the title of the globe's best club football team on the line.





Running from Thursday, February 2 (AEDT) to Sunday, February 12 (AEDT), The FIFA Club World Cup will feature the six champions of each confederation as well as Egyptian outfit Al Ahly, who were runners up in the CAF Champions League.



The tournament is being hosted by Morocco for the second time in its history after last being held there in 2014, when Real Madrid took home the title with victory against San Lorenzo in the final.





Matches will be played at the 65,000 capacity Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier as well as the 60,000 capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the city of Rabat.





Egyptian side Al Ahly will take on Oceania Champions League champions Auckland City in the first round on February 2 with the winner moving on to take on CONCACAF champions Seattle Sounders on February 4.





The other second round clash features Moroccan side and CAF Champions League winners Wydad AC against AFC Champions League holders Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia.



UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid and Brazilian club Flamengo who took out CONMEBOL's Copa Libertadores join the Club World Cup at the semi final stage and play the winners of each second round clash.





The Final will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday, February 12 with kick-off set for 6 am (AEDT).





Every match of the FIFA Club World Cup will be shown LIVE on SBS On Demand with LIVE coverage of the semi-final and final also on SBS.





Full match replays and match highlights will also be available on SBS On Demand.



Who's who at the FIFA Club World Cup

Al Ahly



Home City – Cairo, Egypt



Coach – Marcel Koller



Club World Cup Appearances : 8





Best finish : 3rd (2006, 2020, 2021)





How they Qualified – Hosts: Finalists of the 2021–22 CAF Champions League with Moroccan club Wydad AC, participation was confirmed when Morocco were appointed as tournament hosts on 16 December 2022.





Summary



The team with the second-most appearances at the 2022 club tournament, behind their first round opponents Auckland City, will also be looking to progress past the dreaded semi-final stage of the tournament for the first time after three unsuccessful prior attempts in 2006, 2020 and 2021.



The Red Devils are the most historically successful team in Egyptian football, with 10 CAF Champions League and 42 Egyptian Premier League titles to their name.





While they have fallen just short of those accolades in recent seasons, Marcel Koller's men still impressed in their third-place league finish and their domestic campaign of last season, where they were humbled by fellow Club World Cup qualifiers Wydad AC 2-0 in the final.





Al Ahly's hopes of progressing to the final will likely rest on the sizeable task of defeating Spanish giants Real Madrid in the semi-finals, the phase of the tournament where they have previously bowed out at the hands of Bayern Munich and Brazilian opponents Internacional and Palmeiras.





Player to watch - Mohamed El Shenawy





The Egyptian shot-stopper has so far continued the form with club and country which saw him crowned African Inter-Club Player of the Year in 2022, keeping an astonishing 10 clean sheets from 15 matches to start the current Egyptian Premier League season.



The 34-year-old's influence on the side has extended well beyond his heroics in goal, with his leadership noted as a key part of the recent continental successes of Marcel Koller's men.





El Shenawy's presence could prove pivotal in helping Al Ahly out of their third-place curse at the Club World Cup this time around.





Auckland City



Home City – Auckland, New Zealand



Coach – Albert Reira



Club World Cup Appearances : 10



Best finish : 3rd (2014)



How they Qualified – Defeated Venus (Tahiti) 3-0 to win a record 10th OFC Champions League Title





Summary



Oceania Champions Auckland City will be making a record 10th Appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup this February and will be out to prove once again they can match it with the world’s best.



The Navy Blues, who play in New Zealand’s semi-professional 12-team Northern League system, have dominated Kiwi and Oceania football since their formation in 2004 winning nine domestic titles and 10 OFC Champions League crowns.





The club’s run of seven straight OFC Championships between 2011 and 2017 remains as the world record for consecutive continental titles.





Although not having the star power or financial clout of their Club World Cup rivals, Auckland City have always given a good showing at the global tournament including their best ever finish of third place in 2014 when they beat Moroccan outfit Moghreb Tetouan and Algerian side ES Setif before being knocked out in the semi-finals at the hands of Argentinians San Lorenzo. They then defeated Mexican club Cruz Azul in the third place playoff.





Player to watch – Emiliano Tade





Since arriving in New Zealand over a decade ago from his native Argentina, Emiliano Tade has made a name for himself in the navy blue shirt of Auckland City.



Tade is Auckland City’s record goal scorer with more than 120 goals and played a key role in their incredible run to third at the 2014 tournament.





Able to play centrally or on the wings, Tade will be a central point to coach Albert Reira’s strategy.





Wydad AC



Home City – Casablanca, Morocco



Coach – Mehdi Nafti



Club World Cup Appearances : 2



Best finish : 6th (2017)





How they Qualified – Defeated fellow Club World Cup qualifiers Al Ahly (Egypt) 2-0 to win a record 3rd CAF Champions League Title





Summary



Entering the February tournament in the second round, African champions Wydad AC will be looking to improve on their disappointing six-placed finish from their only Club World Cup appearance in 2017.





The Red Castle have proven a dominant force in both Moroccan and African football in recent times, taking out the CAF Champions League on three occasions including their first in 1992, while their phenomenal 22 first division titles won between 1948 and 2022 remains the record by far in their native Morocco.



Boasting a strong squad which includes three players who were apart of Morocco's fairy tale run to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, in star defender Yahia Attiyat Allah, midfielder Yahya Jabrane and goalkeeper Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Wydad look poised to go one better than their second round exit at the 2017 club tournament.





Player to watch - Yahia Attiyat Allah





The versatile left-back showed just what he was capable of on the world stage in 2022, with stellar showings in his two starts for Qatar 2022 surprise packets Morocco in the third-placed play-off and in their famous 1-0 win victory over Portugal in the quarter-finals.





A key fixture in Mehdi Nafti's set-up, Allah was awarded for his efforts in Wydad AC's domestic and continental successes in the 2021-22 season when he was crowned club player of the year.



Granted the Chelsea youth player does not depart for Ligue 1 side Montpellier, amid swirling rumours of the French club attaining his signature before the close of the January transfer window, he will likely star for the Moroccan outfit yet again in February.





Al Hilal



Home City – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia



Coach – Ramon Diaz



Club World Cup Appearances : 1



Best finish : 4th (2021)



How they Qualified – Nominated by AFC as Asia’s representative due to delayed finish of AFC Champions League.





Summary



Saudi Arabian Powerhouse Al Hilal will be looking to do Asia proud as they contest the FIFA Club World Cup this February.





It will be only the second time Al Za’eem will take part in the Tournament after making their debut at the 2021 Club World Cup.



Al Hilal are the reigning Saudi Pro League Champions and have won the competition for the last three years and five times in the past six seasons.





The Riyadh based club were crowned AFC Champions League winners in 2021 when they defeated Korean outfit Pohang Steelers.





With Nigerian former Premier League star Idion Ogahlo leading the line and a bevy of the best players from the Saudi Arabian national team in their ranks, Al Hilal will be a side to watch out for in Morocco.





Player to watch – Salem Al-Dawsari





Al Hilal’s Saudi born winger Salem Al-Dawsari will be a player opposition side’s will need to keep an eye on in Morocco.



The 31-year-old was one of Saudi Arabia’s best players at the FIFA World Cup scoring a stunning goal in the Green Falcons incredible win against Argentina in the group stage.





A goal against Mexico in his nation’s final group clash made Al Dawsari Saudi Arabia’s equal top goal scorer at a world cup with three.





Al-Dawsari will be hoping to build on that form and deliver another big showing against the World’s best clubs at the FIFA Club World Cup.





Seattle Sounders



Home City – Seattle, United States



Coach - Brian Schmetzer



Club World Cup Appearances : 0



Best Finish : n/a





How they qualified : Winners of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League defeating Mexican club Pumas UNAM 5-2 on aggregate after a home-and-away finals series.





Summary



Seattle Sounders are an American football club that compete in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer.



Founded in 2007 as part of the plan for expansion in the MLS, the Rave Green have since become one of the most successful sides across the United States and Canada.





Most of their success has come under the guidance of coach Brian Schmetzer, who has overseen two MLS Cups, four conference titles, and, perhaps most impressive, the coveted Concacaf Champions League.





The Sounders will now enter uncharted territory as a result of their continental success in 2022 by becoming the first MLS side to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup.





Player to watch – Nicolas Lodeiro





Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro has made a home in Seattle since arriving at the club in 2016 winning over the hearts and minds of Sounders fans with his skilful play and eye for goal.





Lodeiro had an instant impact in Seattle helping the team to MLS Cup glory in 2016 and then again three years later in 2019.



The midfield maestro was crucial in earning the Rave Green their spot at the Club World Cup after scoring three goals in the final to secure a maiden CONCACAF Champions League title.





Flamengo





Home City – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil



Coach – Vítor Pereira



Club World Cup Appearances : 2



Best finish : 2nd (2019)





How they Qualified – Defeated Athletico Paranaense (Brazil) 1-0 to win a record 3rd Copa Libertadores Title





Summary



The seven-time Brazillian Serie A champions will be out to cause a shock and beat Spanish giants Real Madrid to the Club World Cup trophy, in order to avenge the heartache of their second-placed finish at the tournament in 2019.





Flamengo have proven one of Brazil's most successful football teams since their foundation in 1912, adding two more Copa Libertadores titles in 2019 and 2022 to their inaugural success in 1981 - the same year in which they famously beat Liverpool to the Intercontinental Cup trophy.



In their only appearance to date at the Club World Cup in 2019, the Brazilian outfit cruised to the tournament decider with a 3-1 victory against fellow 2022 entrants, AFC's Al-Hilal, before a 99th minute strike from Liverpool's Roberto Firmino in extra-time of the final broke Flamengo hearts as they succumbed to a one-goal defeat.





Player to watch - Arturo Vidal



Though injuries and illness kept the Chilean international's contributions to only 15 league appearances for Flamengo last season, Vidal proved that he is yet to lose his touch in midfield which saw him become a dominant force over the years for Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona among other clubs.





The 35-year-old will likely remain a key piece of Vítor Pereira's puzzle for winning a maiden Club World Cup titles if he can stay injury free for the tournament.





Real Madrid



Home City – Madrid, Spain





Coach - Carlo Ancelotti





Club World Cup Appearances : 4





Best Finish : Champions (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)





How they Qualified : Crowned UEFA Champions League winners for the 14th time in their history after a 1-0 victory against Liverpool in the Final.





Summary



Real Madrid are a Spanish football club that compete in La Liga, one of the most elite domestic leagues in the world.



Founded in 1902, Madrid have since gone on to become one of the most widely supported clubs and have gained global acclaim due to their sustained dominance across all competitions.





Los Blancos have won an unprecedented 35 La Liga titles and 14 European Cups, among others, with their most recent continental triumph earning them a place in the FIFA Club World Cup.





Carlo Ancelotti’s men will aim to lift a record-extending fifth Club World Cup crown as a result, with European clubs long considered the overwhelming favourites.





Player to watch - Karim Benzema



French superstar Karim Benzema has long been one of the best strikers in world football but he has taken his game to an all new level in recent years.



Crowned the winner of the prestigious Ballon d’Or prize as the World’s best male player in 2022, Benzema is at the peak of his powers.





Although injury cut short his World Cup, the talented marksman will be determined to add a fifth Club World Cup winners medal to his collection.



