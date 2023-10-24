Tour de France Femmes

Alpine finale predicted for 2024 Tour de France Femmes

Expect an Alpine finale, a thrilling start in the Netherlands and an enthralling journey through France during the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift with the official route to be revealed tonight, with SBS On Demand to air the Official Route Presentation from Paris live and free.

The official route of the 2024 Tour de France Avec Zwift will be revealed on October 25 in Paris Credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Watch all the best 
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.
 
Ahead of the third edition of the race’s official reveal, rumours of the route and stages have been swirling for several weeks now, and an overview of the parcour is starting to come together.

Already announced is that Netherlands will be the starting point as the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (August 12-18) has its first foreign Grand Depart.
Event organisers ASO have revealed few details about the opening stages but have indicated there will be a split day of racing on August 13.

What that day will look like will be a road stage from Dordrecht to Rotterdam in the morning, followed by an individual time trial in Rotterdam in the afternoon.

The two stages could be the other way around, but this seems to be the expected way.
READ MORE

Aussies reflect on women's cycling evolution after finishing Tour de France Femmes

It’s likely that the time trial will be longer than prologue length, but probably not especially long and will be largely flat.

It remains to be seen whether these two stages will be stages 2 and 3, or stages 2a and 2b.

Expect a few more curve balls from the organisers throughout the rest of the race with big plans for when the peloton returns to France.
In 2022 and 2023, there have been visits to the Vosges and the Pyrenees - with the 2024 edition set to tick off a third major mountain range with a visit to the Alps.

And not just any part of the Alps, but a stage 8 finale atop the Alpe d’Huez in what should be a thrilling culmination to the race.

The full eight-stage route reveal will take place in Paris tonight, with the official course presentation for the Tour de France avec Zwift and Tour de France, and you’ll be about to catch every moment live and free on SBS On Demand from 8.30pm (AEDT).
READ MORE

Gravel roads and plenty of climbing rumoured for 2024 Tour de France

How to watch the 2024 Tour de France avec Zwift Official Route Presentation LIVE and FREE on SBS On Demand

Wednesday, October 25
TDF and TDFF Official Route Presentation
8:30pm - 10:20PM (AEDT)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
3 min read
Published 25 October 2023 10:40am
Updated 25 October 2023 10:59am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

