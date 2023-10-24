Gravel roads and plenty of climbing rumoured for 2024 Tour de France

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





The routes for the 2024 editions of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will be officially presented in Paris on October 25 by race directors Christian Prudhomme and Marion Rousse.





The 111th edition of the men's Tour de France will take place from June 29 to July 21. It starts in Florence, Italy and ends in Nice after three weeks of racing to avoid the preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics Games that begin a week later.



This is set to make it one of the most unique editions of La Grand Boucle and anticipation is high to see exactly what next year’s race has to offer.





One aspect of the 2024 route we do know is the race will start in Florence with the opening three stages taking in The Adriatic Coast, Bologna and Turin.





The other aspect to the race which has already been revealed is the final stage time trial in Nice.



It will be a hilly 35km parcour from Monaco to Nice, setting the scene for a thrilling conclusion to the 2024 edition of the Tour de France.





The makeup of the other 16 stages are still very much a mystery but there are plenty of rumours suggesting what could be revealed during the course presentation.





Gravel roads could be on the cards - According to L'Est éclair , stage 9 to Troyes will include several sectors of gravel, adding a twist to the racing.





A report by Velowire indicates the second week of the 2024 race will be spent crossing the Massif Central and heading south to the Pyrenees with stage 13 believed to finish in Pau.





Rumours also suggest a stage to Plateau Beille on July 14 for Bastille day.



BFM TV reports that the final week of the race will feature Europe’s highest road on stage 19 – The Cime de La Bonnette (2,802m), which will also be the highest point of the 2024 race.





While all the rumours and predictions give fans an idea of what to expect in the 2024 Tour de France, nothing will be confirmed until the official course presentation in Paris.





