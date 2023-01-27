Auckland City inspired by Morocco memories ahead of Club World Cup

Catch every match of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup from February 2-12 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand





When the FIFA Club World Cup was last held in Morocco in 2014, Auckland achieved their best-ever result at the Club World Cup with an incredible third-place finish with wins against ES Setif of Algeria, Moghreb Tetoun of Morocco and Mexican club Cruz Azul.





The Navy Blues, the only semi-professional side at the FIFA Club World Cup, will need to lift their game once again nine years on from that historic run as they go up against powerhouse sides from around the world including European Champions Real Madrid, Brazil’s Flamengo, Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer outfit Seattle Sounders from the United States.





Ivan Vicelich, a member of that City team that shocked the world in 2014 and now a member of the club’s coaching set-up, says Auckland’s run to third place is something he will never forget.



"Every time I think about that, it gives me goosebumps," Vicelich said in an interview with New Zealand news outlet Newshub.





"It was an incredible time.





"For a New Zealand team to get a medal at a FIFA tournament is incredible, to get bronze is unbelievable... It was just magic."





Sadly the club has struggled to reach the heights of 2014 again with seventh the best result Auckland City has recorded since that fairytale run.





This week the club has been put through their paces at a training camp in Barcelona, taking on Barcelona B and Korean side Jeonbuk Motors, the reigning K-League champions, in exhibition matches.





"Everyone's in high spirits and looking fit," said defender Adam Bell. "We've had good numbers at training with our GPS units.





"We're up for it, we're ready to go and it will be a really good tournament for us."





Auckland City will open their record tenth Club World Cup campaign against CAF Champions League runners-up Al Ahly of Egypt on February 2.



While many will write off the Kiwi’s chances, head coach Reira believes his side will cause a surprise or two.





“I sometimes think to be the underdog is an advantage, to be honest, so I know the pressure is going to be huge on them because again they are a massive team in Africa and I know the crowd will be expecting them to win easy,” Riera said.





“To be honest, I think that plays in our favour so hopefully we can make the most of it and use it to our advantage.”



