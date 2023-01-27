FIFA Club World Cup

Auckland City inspired by Morocco memories ahead of Club World Cup

FIFA World Club Cup Underdogs Auckland City hopes a return to the scene of their greatest triumph will inspire them to new heights when they take on some of the World’s best club sides in Morocco next month.

Cruz Azul FC v Auckland City FC - FIFA Club World Cup 3rd Place Match

Auckland City celebrate after clinching 3rd place at the 2014 FIFA Club World Cup in Marrakesh with a penalty shootout win against Mexican club Cruz Azul Credit: Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Catch every match of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup from February 2-12 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand

When the FIFA Club World Cup was last held in Morocco in 2014, Auckland achieved their best-ever result at the Club World Cup with an incredible third-place finish with wins against ES Setif of Algeria, Moghreb Tetoun of Morocco and Mexican club Cruz Azul.

The Navy Blues, the only semi-professional side at the FIFA Club World Cup, will need to lift their game once again nine years on from that historic run as they go up against powerhouse sides from around the world including European Champions Real Madrid, Brazil’s Flamengo, Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer outfit Seattle Sounders from the United States.

Ivan Vicelich, a member of that City team that shocked the world in 2014 and now a member of the club’s coaching set-up, says Auckland’s run to third place is something he will never forget.
READ MORE

How to watch the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup on SBS

"Every time I think about that, it gives me goosebumps," Vicelich said in an interview with New Zealand news outlet Newshub.

"It was an incredible time.

"For a New Zealand team to get a medal at a FIFA tournament is incredible, to get bronze is unbelievable... It was just magic."

Sadly the club has struggled to reach the heights of 2014 again with seventh the best result Auckland City has recorded since that fairytale run.

This week the club has been put through their paces at a training camp in Barcelona, taking on Barcelona B and Korean side Jeonbuk Motors, the reigning K-League champions, in exhibition matches.

"Everyone's in high spirits and looking fit," said defender Adam Bell. "We've had good numbers at training with our GPS units.

"We're up for it, we're ready to go and it will be a really good tournament for us."

Auckland City will open their record tenth Club World Cup campaign against CAF Champions League runners-up Al Ahly of Egypt on February 2.
READ MORE

Everything you need to know about the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup

While many will write off the Kiwi’s chances, head coach Reira believes his side will cause a surprise or two.

“I sometimes think to be the underdog is an advantage, to be honest, so I know the pressure is going to be huge on them because again they are a massive team in Africa and I know the crowd will be expecting them to win easy,” Riera said.

“To be honest, I think that plays in our favour so hopefully we can make the most of it and use it to our advantage.”

The club from New Zealand’s National League North competition will be hoping a return to the North African nation will be a good omen for another fairytale result.
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 27 January 2023 at 2:18pm, updated an hour ago at 3:59pm
By SBS Sport
Presented by SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

04:28

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:33

Argentina v Croatia (Semi Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Best of Price, Sanders in Dakar 2023 Prologue

03:46

Argentina v Australia (Round Of 16) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:31

Croatia v Brazil (Quarter Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

52:00

Stage 14 - Extended Highlights - Dakar Rally 2023

Dakar Rally

03:55

France v Morocco (Semi Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:52

Croatia v Morocco (3rd Place Play-off) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™