Australian sprint team ready for rainbow defence in Glasgow

The performances produced by Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson, Matthew Glaetzer and Thomas Cornish throughout their undefeated track season vindicate their status as favourites to defend their world title.





With that label comes pressure, but that pressure has kept both feet on the gas.



“Our prep has not been too dissimilar to last year. Similar vibes now we are here in Glasgow but just with that pressure this time around as we look to defend the rainbows,” Richardson said.





“This season has definitely been a good one with two out of two team sprint wins at the Nations Cups plus Oceanias, so we’ve come here with good form and will just have to execute like we know how, and the result will be the result.





“What I do know is the vibes are high and the boys and I are moving really well. The [team] camp in Portugal was a huge success.”



Teammate Hoffman, has locked down a pivotal role in the team's success since the Tokyo Olympics from the start gate, and echoed Richardson in his readiness to defend the team's rainbow jerseys and wear them for another year.





“Everyone’s form is in perfect condition,” Hoffman said.





“We’ve had a great season and we want to continue that in Glasgow.





“I’m confident in our ability to go faster this week than we have ever gone. That’s an exciting prospect for us.”





Clonan prepped for individual track campaign





Equally exciting of a prospect is that of Kristina Clonan’s individual event campaign in Glasgow.





The 25-year-old will start in the 500-metre Time Trial, Keirin and Sprint over the coming week, and will do so in typical maximum effort fashion.



That maximum effort is beginning to bear fruit, with Clonan notching improved performances in the Keirin and Sprint at this year’s UCI Track Nations Cup stops in Jakarta and Milton.





A positive stay in Portugal during the lead-in camp has added to Clonan’s momentum.





“It was a good little opportunity for us to adapt to the time zone and train as a team in Portugal ahead of really getting settled here in Glasgow,” Clonan said.





“We're so far away in Australia, so to have the opportunity to come over early is important and a good mock-up for the lead-in for Paris.





“I’m solo as the lone women’s sprinter but I feel like I’m a part of everyone’s team. The boys have really taken me under their wing, and I aspire to their performances, and I get a lot out of them as well as just being really good mates.





“I’m excited for what is to come this week."





Richardson and Glaetzer lead Men’s sprint campaign





Outside of the team sprint world championship defence for the men is a burning desire to make a serious dent in the individual events.





It’s likely that charge will come from 2022 sprint silver medallist, Richardson, and 2022 bronze medallist, Glaetzer, who is looking as hungry as ever for success on the doorstep of his fourth Olympic Games selection next year.





“A big goal of mine is to make the sprint finals again and challenge for that win just like last year,” Richardson said.



