Barber embracing pressure in pursuit of unprecedented three-peat

Barber became the first woman to successfully defend a javelin world title during last year’s World Athletics Championships in Eugene, where a mark of 66.91 metres doubled her medal tally from Doha in 2019.





Since then, the prospect of an unprecedented ‘three-peat’ has dominated discussions among track and field fraternities - but while others would be forgiven for feeling the pinch of pressure, Barber sees only opportunity.



“Honestly, it feels amazing to be in that position to start off with; to even be considered that this is the storyline we’re talking about,” Barber told SBS Sport .





“This is the narrative we’re running with - we’re talking about a three-peat! I’m going to soak it up as much as anything.





“What an awesome opportunity I have to go out there and try to make history again. That storyline has been there from the start and I’ve really embraced it.





“I think it’s not unfamiliar in the sense that I’ve had some experience with, I guess, that pressure situation of needing to perform or trying to perform at a major Championships.





“I have experience behind me now and I’ve learned some lessons with how best to manage that and I’ve got some really good people supporting me to try and achieve these goals.





“There’s always going to be a sense of internal, whether you call it pressure or expectation from my end to go out and achieve these goals.





“But I’ve certainly thought about it and I’ve certainly spent time thinking about what that could mean and what that could look like for me.





“When I release that javelin and it lands, and it wins, that’s an awesome space to sit in mentally - it gives you confidence and it also just sets up that mental preparation for what that stage could feel like.”



The Australian’s confidence comes amid a season that’s fallen short of her own expectations, in truth, with podium placings in Australia, Japan and Europe preceding top-10 finishes to Diamond League duties in Switzerland and Poland.





“I probably expected more for myself this year,” she admitted. “I really wanted to come out with a bang and build from there but it is what it is.





“Each season has a very unique story and journey that comes with it (which) I can appreciate. The rest of the season hasn’t been written yet and that’s what I’m putting my focus into.”





Those familiar with Barber know this isn’t uncharted territory, with the 31-year-old also finishing outside the winner’s circle throughout the first half of last season before dominating the final in Eugene.





It is the lessons learned - or “information”, as Barber put it - from past meets that have allowed her to find form at these major Championships, a result of the meticulous hours of planning and preparation alongside coach and husband, Mike.





From there, Barber does the rest, typically with her last few attempts, thriving as the discipline reaches its crescendo. It’s how she won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and precisely why only she can attest to a pair of world javelin titles.





It remains to be seen whether a third will follow in Budapest, but if one thing is for certain, it's that Barber's uncanny, competitive edge will keep her firmly in the mix.



“I want to put on a show," Barber said.





"I want to throw my best, I want to be able to perform for you, and, as much as anything, I’m here to win. So I will step up; if you throw further, I will find a way to throw further.





“I’ve worked really hard over the years with my mental preparation and being able to find myself in a space to access that extra bit of whatever it is - energy, length, pull, fire. But being able to be free enough in that moment without trying to control or pull the strings on that element."





“I have enough self-belief and understanding of my throw and where it is, and what I can do with the javelin on the day, to be able to come out and perform and win a gold regardless of my history in this event," she added.



