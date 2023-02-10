Benzema expected to return ahead of Club World Cup final

Catch every match of the FIFA Club World Cup from February 2-12 LIVE via SBS On Demand .





Benzema missed Los Blancos' 1-0 defeat to Mallorca in Monday's (AEDT) La Liga clash and their 4-1 victory over Egyptian side Al Ahly in the semi-final of the Club World Cup on Thursday, but could be fit in time to play in Sunday's final.



The French striker is recovering from a slight knock to his leg, suffered in their league outing with Valencia on February 2. However, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti appeared confident of a possible return for the 35-year-old ahead of the tournament showpiece.





Ancelotti confirmed the return of Spaniards Marco Asensio and defender Dani Carvajal for Sunday's final, but expressed doubts over the fitness of Brazilian defender Eder Militao.





"They're not fully recovered yet," Ancelotti told reporters on Sunday when asked for a fitness update on Benzema and Militao.





"Karim is doing quite well but there are more doubts about Militao. They will train on Friday and we will see.”





“[Dani] Carvajal will return, he had a fever today. So will [Marco] Asensio, who had a muscle overload.”



The four-time Club World Cup winners will still be without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who injured his leg in the warm-up of their La Liga clash with Mallorca, while return dates for Eden Hazard (knee) as well as Lucas Vazquez (ankle) and Ferland Mendy (muscle) remain unconfirmed.



