FIFA Club World Cup 2022

Benzema expected to return ahead of Club World Cup final

The return of 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema from injury is on the cards ahead of Real Madrid's meeting with Saudi club Al Hilal for Sunday's (AEDT) FIFA Club World Cup final.

Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - LaLiga Santander

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 02: Marco Asensio player of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with his teammates during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Valencia CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on February 02, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images) Credit: Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Catch every match of the FIFA Club World Cup from February 2-12 LIVE via 
SBS On Demand
.

Benzema missed Los Blancos' 1-0 defeat to Mallorca in Monday's (AEDT) La Liga clash and their 4-1 victory over Egyptian side Al Ahly in the semi-final of the Club World Cup on Thursday, but could be fit in time to play in Sunday's final.
READ MORE

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup on SBS

Preview: Real Madrid v Al Hilal - FIFA Club World Cup final

The French striker is recovering from a slight knock to his leg, suffered in their league outing with Valencia on February 2. However, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti appeared confident of a possible return for the 35-year-old ahead of the tournament showpiece.

Ancelotti confirmed the return of Spaniards Marco Asensio and defender Dani Carvajal for Sunday's final, but expressed doubts over the fitness of Brazilian defender Eder Militao.

"They're not fully recovered yet," Ancelotti told reporters on Sunday when asked for a fitness update on Benzema and Militao.

"Karim is doing quite well but there are more doubts about Militao. They will train on Friday and we will see.”

“[Dani] Carvajal will return, he had a fever today. So will [Marco] Asensio, who had a muscle overload.”
The four-time Club World Cup winners will still be without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who injured his leg in the warm-up of their La Liga clash with Mallorca, while return dates for Eden Hazard (knee) as well as Lucas Vazquez (ankle) and Ferland Mendy (muscle) remain unconfirmed.

Watch the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup final between Real Madrid and Al Hilal LIVE from 5:45pm (AEDT) on Sunday, February 12 on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 10 February 2023 at 2:54pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

The Tour de France champ vs the local star

Cycling

02:11

Chris Froome happy with Melbourne to Warrnambool hit out

Saunders dominates the Melbourne to Warrnambool with solo win

Cycling

Big upsets on huge morning at the FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

02:04

Club World Cup referee announces VAR decision in first for football

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

Four-time Tour de France champ Froome to tackle Australia's oldest and longest race

Cycling

How to watch the Melbourne to Warrnambool LIVE on SBS

Cycling

Edwards triumphant in Women's Warrny bunch sprint

Cycling