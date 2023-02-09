Preview: Real Madrid v Al Hilal - FIFA Club World Cup final

Catch every match of the FIFA Club World Cup from February 2-12 LIVE via SBS On Demand .





Spanish giants Real Madrid have never lost a final in the Club World Cup, taking out their maiden title in 2014 and winning the competition on three consecutive occasions between 2016 and 2018.



The reigning La Liga and UEFA Champions League winners will enter the final of the 2022 tournament heavy favourites amid Europe's stranglehold on the coveted trophy in recent years – Corinthians’ shock victory over Chelsea in 2012 being the last time a non-UEFA affiliated side won the competition.





However, Los Blancos look more vulnerable approaching the tournament showpiece than they did during one of their peaks of domestic and continental success enjoyed during the Cristiano Ronaldo-led era, having dropped points from five of their last nine outings in La Liga and falling eight points behind league leaders Barcelona.





Despite eventually winning their semi-final of the Club World Cup 4-1 against Egypt’s Al Ahly, the four-time competition winners were without several of their star players including goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, and the void left by the veterans was beginning to show.



While backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was put under immense pressure during the opening half, it was merely a defensive error from the Egyptian champions which led to Vinicius Jr’s opener on the cusp of half-time, and a tap-in from Federico Valverde on the other side of the interval left Al Ahly with a mountain to climb.





Despite cancelling out Ali Maâloul’s second half penalty with two strikes in stoppage time, it inevitably proved a flattering a scoreline for an oft-vulnerable Los Blancos outfit. While being dominated in possession for most of the match, the CAF affiliates were close to matching Madrid on the attack, producing 15 attempts on goal to 19.





However, allowing the tournament’s first-round entrants so many attacking opportunities would have proved a worrying statistic for Carlo Ancelotti’s men, particularly in coming up against a firing opposition in Al Hilal for Sunday’s (AEDT) final.



Ramón Díaz’s side would have likely flown under most people’s radar in the lead-up to the club tournament, despite their strength being exhibited across all areas of the park.





The reigning Saudi champions are arguably yet to miss a beat this tournament, having first overcome highly fancied Moroccan opponents Wydad AD in the second-round and stunning South American champions Flamengo in Wednesday’s (AEDT) semi-final.





Nigerian international and former Watford man Odion Ighalo has started strongly for Al-Za'eem since the AFC affiliates garnered his signature last year, being boosted by the support of Argentine playmaker Luciano Vietto as well as two-time Primeira Liga winner Moussa Marega and Saudi 2022 World Cup hero Salem Al-Dawsari on the wing.



The latter calmly converted both of his penalties against Flamengo, while Vietto expertly fired home from close range to put the game out of reach for the South Americans.





Peru and Colombian internationals, Andre Carilllo and Gustavo Cuéllar respectively, have brought steel to midfield, while South Korean defender Jang Hyun-soo has held down the defensive fort for the Saudi side.





Although Al Hilal will become only the third Asian club to reach the Club World Cup final on Sunday, their dream run to the tournament showpiece has established them as an opposition to be taken seriously by their European opponents.



However, both of AFC’s previous entrants into the final, J. League side Kashima Antlers and UAE's Al-Ain, lost to Los Blancos in 2016 and 2018, respectively.





With history in the competition and against Asian opposition on their side, Real Madrid will be looking avoid a repeat of their recent vulnerabilities in what is sure to be an enthralling Club World Cup final.



