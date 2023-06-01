Criterium du Dauphine

Bernal Dauphine bound as Ineos announce strong squad

Ineos Grenadiers have named Egan Bernal in their squad for the 2023 edition of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Egan Bernal in action for Ineos Grenadiers

Egan Bernal in action for Ineos Grenadiers Source: Getty

Bernal will line up ahead of a likely return to the Tour de France in July, having most recently finished eighth overall at the Tour de Hongrie in May.
The Colombian was initially scheduled to compete in the Tour of Norway last week but did not feature after team sources revealed he was not yet ready to return, perhaps due to his involvement in a high-speed crash on the opening day of racing in Hungary.

Nevertheless, 2020 Dauphine winner Dani Martinez will join Bernal in the southeast of France, as will Carlos Rodriguez, Ethan Hayter, Ben Turner, and Spanish all-rounders Omar Fraile and Jonathan Castroviejo.
Ineos have seen a significant amount of success at the Dauphine in recent years, winning seven of the past 12 editions – the last of which coming courtesy of Australian Richie Porte in 2021.

Bernal, meanwhile, last contested the stage race in 2020 and sat seventh overall before a back injury forced him to abandon the event prior to Stage 4.

SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will air all eight stages live and free, with replays and highlights also available the following morning.
2 min read
Published 2 June 2023
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

