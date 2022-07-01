British W Series trio set to star on SBS this weekend

Check out the W Series SBS On Demand hub for full catch-up replays the morning after both the qualifying and race action from the W Series in Silverstone.





Once again supporting the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Silverstone is the perfect backdrop for hometown hero and current series leader, Jamie Chadwick to extend her dominance over her rivals.





Victories in Miami and Barcelona see the two-time defending champion lead over nearest rival (Racing X’s Abbi Pulling) by 37 points, and 42 over her long time adversary, Alice Powell.





The current top three in the W Series championship is dominated by British drivers and that will no doubt spur on the home crowd to cheer them on this weekend.





And whilst national pride is very much on the line for the trio, there’s a lot more at stake for each of them.





Both Chadwick and Pulling have never won their home race, prior to this weekend.



This has been the domain of Powell, who has won the last two British W Series races in 2019 at Brands Hatch and last year at Silverstone.





But the Click2Drive Bristol Street team driver has been playing catch up since her opening race retirement in Miami back in May.





Podium finishes in Miami race two and at Catalunya have helped bring her back into contention and a third successive race win on home soil will bolster her chances of closing the gap to Chadwick.





A race retirement for the latter would also help Powell, but that is something that Chadwick is wanting to avoid in her quest for her third consecutive series title.





She has finished every race contested in this series to date, with her lowest placed finish being sixth at the opening round in Austria last year.



The closest Chadwick got to winning at home was last year’s race, where she finished runner up behind Powell.





For Pulling, a race win would boost the 19-year-old’s confidence after what has been a consistently strong start to her campaign.





She scored her first podium finish last round with a second place finish, and with the Alpine F1 team watching on with interest, due to Pulling's placement in their Young Driver Program, she’s one to keep an eye on.





But the championship protagonists aren’t just the only British representatives to tackle Silverstone this weekend.





Jessica Hawkins, Powell’s Click2Drive teammate, finished runner up in the opening race at Miami and is hoping for a strong fightback after two average performances since.



The 27-year-old professional stunt driver will not be backing down this weekend and nor will her fellow stunt driver girlfriend, Abbie Eaton, who has endured a poor start to her campaign since returning from a season ending neck injury last year.





And don’t rule out Sarah Moore either, following a string of top 10 finishes which sees her on the cusp of a decent result and Silverstone may be just the ticket that the Scuderia W driver needs to elevate her up the order.



