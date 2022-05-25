Bumper month of sport on SBS this June

The Criterium du Dauphine is the headline event of the month, with the world’s best cyclists looking for their best form in the primary warm-up event for the Tour de France.





Starting June 5, all eight stages will be shown live via SBS On Demand, with the opening stage simulcast on SBS VICELAND and the remaining stages on SBS.





It’s not the only cycling on your screens this month, however, with coverage of the Women’s Tour from the United Kingdom also worth watching from June 6-11.





The WNBA action also comes thick and fast in June, with six matches live, starting with the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury on June 4.





Motorsport fans will also have plenty to watch with Round 3 of the W Series from Silverstone and highlights from the World Superbikes both on the schedule.





Ultimate bowls, too, returns in June, as does the FIG Gymnastics World Cup series.





Finally, all your favourite sports programs are back with new episodes of Countdown to Qatar, The Rising and Sportswoman.



Sport on SBS in June





Saturday, June 4





WNBA: Connecticut Sun v Phoenix Mercury



12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Ultimate Bowls Championship Highlights



2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)



On SBS





Sportswoman: Lucy Bronze



3:00pm -3:30pm (AEST)



On SBS





Sunday, June 5





Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series



TBC



Available as a replay via SBS On Demand





Speedweek



1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)



On SBS





W Series Highlights: Miami



3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST)



On SBS





W Series Highlights: Barcelona



3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST)



On SBS





Countdown to Qatar: Episode 11



4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)



On SBS





Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 1



9:05pm - 11:05pm (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Monday, June 6





Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 2



10:55pm - 1:00am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





The Women's Tour UK - Stage 1



TBC





Tuesday, June 7





Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 3



11:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





The Women's Tour UK - Stage 2



TBC





Wednesday, June 8





WNBA: Atlanta Dream v Seattle Storm



12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 4



11:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





The Women's Tour UK - Stage 3



TBC





Thursday, June 9





Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 5



11:10pm - 1:00am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





The Women's Tour UK - Stage 4



TBC





Friday, June 10





Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 6



11:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





The Women's Tour UK - Stage 5



TBC





Saturday, June 11





Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup



TBC



Available as a replay via SBS On Demand





WNBA: Seattle Storm v Dallas Wings



10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





The Rising: Michael Jordan



2:00pm - 2:30pm (AEST)



On SBS





Ultimate Bowls Championship Highlights



2:30pm - 3:30pm (AEST)



On SBS





FIFA World Cup Magazine Show: Episode 17



3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST)



On SBS





Countdown to Qatar: Episode 12



4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)



On SBS





Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 7



10:50pm - 1:30am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





The Women's Tour UK - Stage 6



TBC





Sunday, June 12





Artistic Gymnastics World Cup



TBC



Available as a replay via SBS On Demand





Speedweek



1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)



On SBS





Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup: Pamplona Highlights



3:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)



On SBS





Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 8



11:25pm - 1:10am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, June 18





Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series



TBC



Available as a replay via SBS On Demand





WNBA: Seattle Storm v Connecticut Sun



9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





World Superbike Championship: Emilia-Romagna Round



2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)



On SBS





Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series Highlights



3:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)



On SBS





Sunday, June 19





Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series



TBC



Available as a replay via SBS On Demand





Speedweek



1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)



On SBS





Sportswoman: Episode 9



3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST)



On SBS





Criterium du Dauphine Highlights



4:00pm - 5:00pm (AEST)



On SBS





Friday, June 24





WNBA: Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings



10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Sunday, June 26





Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships



10:00am - 4:00pm (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand



LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 1:00pm (AEST)





Trampoline World Cup Series



TBC



Available as a replay via SBS On Demand





ProMX Championship: Round 5, Maitland



12:30pm - 3:30pm (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sportswoman: The Dakar Rally



4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)



On SBS





Monday, June 27





WNBA: Minnesota Lynx v Chicago Sky



8:00am - 10:00am (AEST)

