Bumper month of sport on SBS this June

Our diverse selection of sport on SBS and SBS on Demand keeps coming your way this June, and you won't want to miss a second of it.

Cycling, basketball, gymnastics and more on SBS in June
The Criterium du Dauphine is the headline event of the month, with the world’s best cyclists looking for their best form in the primary warm-up event for the Tour de France.

Starting June 5, all eight stages will be shown live via SBS On Demand, with the opening stage simulcast on SBS VICELAND and the remaining stages on SBS.

It’s not the only cycling on your screens this month, however, with coverage of the Women’s Tour from the United Kingdom also worth watching from June 6-11.

The WNBA action also comes thick and fast in June, with six matches live, starting with the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury on June 4.

Motorsport fans will also have plenty to watch with Round 3 of the W Series from Silverstone and highlights from the World Superbikes both on the schedule.

Ultimate bowls, too, returns in June, as does the FIG Gymnastics World Cup series.

Finally, all your favourite sports programs are back with new episodes of Countdown to Qatar, The Rising and Sportswoman.

Sport on SBS in June


Saturday, June 4

WNBA: Connecticut Sun v Phoenix Mercury
12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Ultimate Bowls Championship Highlights
2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)
On SBS

Sportswoman: Lucy Bronze
3:00pm -3:30pm (AEST)
On SBS

Sunday, June 5

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series
TBC
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand

Speedweek
1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)
On SBS

W Series Highlights: Miami
3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST)
On SBS

W Series Highlights: Barcelona
3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST)
On SBS

Countdown to Qatar: Episode 11
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
On SBS

Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 1
9:05pm - 11:05pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Monday, June 6

Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 2
10:55pm - 1:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

The Women's Tour UK - Stage 1
TBC

Tuesday, June 7

Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 3
11:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

The Women's Tour UK - Stage 2
TBC

Wednesday, June 8

WNBA: Atlanta Dream v Seattle Storm
12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 4
11:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

The Women's Tour UK - Stage 3
TBC

Thursday, June 9

Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 5
11:10pm - 1:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

The Women's Tour UK - Stage 4
TBC

Friday, June 10

Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 6
11:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

The Women's Tour UK - Stage 5
TBC

Saturday, June 11

Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup
TBC
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand

WNBA: Seattle Storm v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

The Rising: Michael Jordan
2:00pm - 2:30pm (AEST)
On SBS

Ultimate Bowls Championship Highlights
2:30pm - 3:30pm (AEST)
On SBS

FIFA World Cup Magazine Show: Episode 17
3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST)
On SBS

Countdown to Qatar: Episode 12
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
On SBS

Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 7
10:50pm - 1:30am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

The Women's Tour UK - Stage 6
TBC

Sunday, June 12

Artistic Gymnastics World Cup
TBC
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand

Speedweek
1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)
On SBS

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup: Pamplona Highlights
3:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
On SBS

Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 8
11:25pm - 1:10am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, June 18

Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series
TBC
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand

WNBA: Seattle Storm v Connecticut Sun
9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

World Superbike Championship: Emilia-Romagna Round
2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)
On SBS

Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series Highlights
3:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
On SBS

Sunday, June 19

Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series
TBC
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand

Speedweek
1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)
On SBS

Sportswoman: Episode 9
3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST)
On SBS

Criterium du Dauphine Highlights
4:00pm - 5:00pm (AEST)
On SBS

Friday, June 24

WNBA: Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Sunday, June 26

Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships
10:00am - 4:00pm (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 1:00pm (AEST)

Trampoline World Cup Series
TBC
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand

ProMX Championship: Round 5, Maitland
12:30pm - 3:30pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sportswoman: The Dakar Rally
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
On SBS

Monday, June 27

WNBA: Minnesota Lynx v Chicago Sky
8:00am - 10:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
