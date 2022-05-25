Bumper month of sport on SBS this June

The Criterium du Dauphine is the headline event of the month, with the world’s best cyclists looking for their best form in the primary warm-up event for the Tour de France.
Starting June 5, all eight stages will be shown live via SBS On Demand, with the opening stage simulcast on SBS VICELAND and the remaining stages on SBS.
It’s not the only cycling on your screens this month, however, with coverage of the Women’s Tour from the United Kingdom also worth watching from June 6-11.
The WNBA action also comes thick and fast in June, with six matches live, starting with the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury on June 4.
Motorsport fans will also have plenty to watch with Round 3 of the W Series from Silverstone and highlights from the World Superbikes both on the schedule.
Ultimate bowls, too, returns in June, as does the FIG Gymnastics World Cup series.
Finally, all your favourite sports programs are back with new episodes of Countdown to Qatar, The Rising and Sportswoman.
Sport on SBS in June
Saturday, June 4
WNBA: Connecticut Sun v Phoenix Mercury
12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Ultimate Bowls Championship Highlights
2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)
On SBS
Sportswoman: Lucy Bronze
3:00pm -3:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
Sunday, June 5
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series
TBC
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand
Speedweek
1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)
On SBS
W Series Highlights: Miami
3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
W Series Highlights: Barcelona
3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST)
On SBS
Countdown to Qatar: Episode 11
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 1
9:05pm - 11:05pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Monday, June 6
Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 2
10:55pm - 1:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
The Women's Tour UK - Stage 1
TBC
Tuesday, June 7
Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 3
11:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
The Women's Tour UK - Stage 2
TBC
Wednesday, June 8
WNBA: Atlanta Dream v Seattle Storm
12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 4
11:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
The Women's Tour UK - Stage 3
TBC
Thursday, June 9
Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 5
11:10pm - 1:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
The Women's Tour UK - Stage 4
TBC
Friday, June 10
Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 6
11:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
The Women's Tour UK - Stage 5
TBC
Saturday, June 11
Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup
TBC
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand
WNBA: Seattle Storm v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
The Rising: Michael Jordan
2:00pm - 2:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
Ultimate Bowls Championship Highlights
2:30pm - 3:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
FIFA World Cup Magazine Show: Episode 17
3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST)
On SBS
Countdown to Qatar: Episode 12
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 7
10:50pm - 1:30am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
The Women's Tour UK - Stage 6
TBC
Sunday, June 12
Artistic Gymnastics World Cup
TBC
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand
Speedweek
1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)
On SBS
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup: Pamplona Highlights
3:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 8
11:25pm - 1:10am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, June 18
Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series
TBC
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand
WNBA: Seattle Storm v Connecticut Sun
9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Superbike Championship: Emilia-Romagna Round
2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)
On SBS
Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series Highlights
3:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
Sunday, June 19
Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series
TBC
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand
Speedweek
1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)
On SBS
Sportswoman: Episode 9
3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
Criterium du Dauphine Highlights
4:00pm - 5:00pm (AEST)
On SBS
Friday, June 24
WNBA: Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Sunday, June 26
Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships
10:00am - 4:00pm (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 1:00pm (AEST)
Trampoline World Cup Series
TBC
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand
ProMX Championship: Round 5, Maitland
12:30pm - 3:30pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sportswoman: The Dakar Rally
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
Monday, June 27
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx v Chicago Sky
8:00am - 10:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand