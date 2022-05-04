Basketball

Cambage 'living my best life' with Sparks, not Opals

Liz Cambage has further distanced herself from an Opals return as the Los Angeles Sparks centre prepares for the 2022 WNBA season.

Liz Cambage of the LA Sparks.jpg

Liz Cambage of the Los Angeles Sparks

Mental health reasons prevented Cambage from competing at the Tokyo Olympics last year, with her withdrawal stemming from several alleged incidents during training camp.

The 30-year-old was said to have been involved in an altercation with the Nigerian national team during a scrimmage, before reports suggested she had also violated the Opals’ COVID-19 protocols.

Her subsequent exit from the team preceded what was a disappointing campaign in Tokyo, as Australia managed just one win from their four-game run to the quarter-finals.

Despite their recent struggles, or the upcoming FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Cambage has no intention of returning to the national team, and instead wants to get back to her best in Sparks colours.


“I’m living my best life,” Cambage told the ABC. “I’m supported, I’m protected on a level that the Opals or the Australian team never gave to me.

“My heart lies with those who want to protect me and those who want me to be the best I can be, and I never felt that at the Opals at all. So yeah, I’m good.”

The four-time WNBA All-Star joined the Sparks as a free agent after two successful seasons with Las Vegas Aces, with whom she averaged 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last year.

That level of production would do wonders for Derek Fisher’s squad; one that missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Cambage is one of many Australians set to star on SBS screens this season, with SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand airing one game per week from May 8 to August 13.

2022 WNBA schedule on SBS


Sunday, May 8

WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Thursday, May 12

WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Chicago Sky

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, May 18

WNBA Basketball: Washington Mystics v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Saturday, June 4

WNBA Basketball: Connecticut Sun v Phoenix Mercury

12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, June 8

WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Seattle Storm

12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Saturday, June 11

WNBA Basketball: Seattle Storm v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Saturday, June 18

WNBA Basketball: Seattle Storm v Connecticut Sun

9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Friday, June 24

WNBA Basketball: Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Monday, June 27

WNBA Basketball: Minnesota Lynx v Chicago Sky

8:00am - 10:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Saturday, July 2

WNBA Basketball: Los Angeles Sparks v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Thursday, July 7

WNBA Basketball: Washington Mystics v Atalanta Dream

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Saturday, July 16

WNBA Basketball: Minnesota Lynx v Indiana Fever

9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, July 20

WNBA Basketball: Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks

12:30pm - 2:30pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Saturday, July 23

WNBA Basketball: Dallas Wings v Chicago Sky

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Monday, August 1

WNBA Basketball: Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty

4:00am - 6:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, August 3

WNBA Basketball: Los Angeles Sparks v New York Liberty

9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, August 10

WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces

12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Saturday, August 13

WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Atlanta Dream

9:30am - 11:30am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
4 min read
Published 4 May 2022 at 3:49pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
