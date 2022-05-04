WATCH select games of the 2022 WNBA season LIVE, FREE and in HD on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.
Cambage 'living my best life' with Sparks, not Opals
Liz Cambage has further distanced herself from an Opals return as the Los Angeles Sparks centre prepares for the 2022 WNBA season.
Liz Cambage of the Los Angeles Sparks
Mental health reasons prevented Cambage from competing at the Tokyo Olympics last year, with her withdrawal stemming from several alleged incidents during training camp.
The 30-year-old was said to have been involved in an altercation with the Nigerian national team during a scrimmage, before reports suggested she had also violated the Opals’ COVID-19 protocols.
Her subsequent exit from the team preceded what was a disappointing campaign in Tokyo, as Australia managed just one win from their four-game run to the quarter-finals.
Despite their recent struggles, or the upcoming FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Cambage has no intention of returning to the national team, and instead wants to get back to her best in Sparks colours.
“I’m living my best life,” Cambage told the ABC. “I’m supported, I’m protected on a level that the Opals or the Australian team never gave to me.
“My heart lies with those who want to protect me and those who want me to be the best I can be, and I never felt that at the Opals at all. So yeah, I’m good.”
The four-time WNBA All-Star joined the Sparks as a free agent after two successful seasons with Las Vegas Aces, with whom she averaged 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last year.
That level of production would do wonders for Derek Fisher’s squad; one that missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
Cambage is one of many Australians set to star on SBS screens this season, with SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand airing one game per week from May 8 to August 13.
Sunday, May 8
WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Thursday, May 12
WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Chicago Sky
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, May 18
WNBA Basketball: Washington Mystics v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, June 4
WNBA Basketball: Connecticut Sun v Phoenix Mercury
12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, June 8
WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Seattle Storm
12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, June 11
WNBA Basketball: Seattle Storm v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, June 18
WNBA Basketball: Seattle Storm v Connecticut Sun
9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Friday, June 24
WNBA Basketball: Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Monday, June 27
WNBA Basketball: Minnesota Lynx v Chicago Sky
8:00am - 10:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, July 2
WNBA Basketball: Los Angeles Sparks v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Thursday, July 7
WNBA Basketball: Washington Mystics v Atalanta Dream
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, July 16
WNBA Basketball: Minnesota Lynx v Indiana Fever
9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, July 20
WNBA Basketball: Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
12:30pm - 2:30pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, July 23
WNBA Basketball: Dallas Wings v Chicago Sky
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Monday, August 1
WNBA Basketball: Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty
4:00am - 6:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, August 3
WNBA Basketball: Los Angeles Sparks v New York Liberty
9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, August 10
WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces
12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, August 13
WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Atlanta Dream
9:30am - 11:30am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
