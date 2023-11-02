Catching Schwarzer: Barber eyeing all-time Australian record

Discover a world of sport on SBS On Demand with live streaming, programs and highlights from across the world and a variety of top-tier sporting event, including all 104 matches of the world’s biggest sporting event - the FIFA World Cup 2026™ - live, free and exclusive.





Barber will captain the Pararoos at the continental CP (cerebral palsy) tournament next week needing just four more caps to break Schwarzer’s senior men’s national team record of 109.





Pending selection, the 44-year-old could break the record against India on November 9 in what is the last of four group games the Pararoos must navigate for a place in the final two days later.







Thailand, Japan, and reigning Asia-Oceania champions Iran are the other nations involved – the latter responsible for defeating Australia 7-0 in the 2018 final at Kish Island.





Barber was selected as an outfield player back then but now finds himself playing between the posts, where he is expected to lead his nation for the 2023 edition in Melbourne.





It’s nigh on a full-circle moment for the Queensland native, who has formed part of the Pararoos since their inception 24 years ago in preparation for the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games.





Wearing the captain’s armband was an honour not lost on Barber back then and it certainly isn’t now as he prepares to captain his nation for the 100th time, and close in on Schwarzer’s overall haul.



“If I’m fortunate enough to play in the first game, that will be my 100th appearance as captain of the Pararoos which for me is something I always (thought) was pretty much impossible,” Barber told SBS Sport .





“We don’t play that many games – even just to get to 100 games took me 22 years so the fact that I’ve been fortunate and honoured enough to be captain of this team for that long is something that means the world to me.”





“I don’t think an Australian has ever done that before so that’s really special for me on a personal level,” he added. “But if I’m lucky enough to play throughout the tournament as well, I’ve got Mark Schwarzer’s 109 caps for Australia in sight as well.





“If I’m lucky enough to stay healthy and be selected, then there’s every chance that I can break Mark’s record as well which is a huge honour. Him and Tim Cahill – Timmy’s on 108, Mark’s on 109 – they’re both two guys that I’ve looked up to forever.





“I’ve had the opportunity to meet them both at different times and they’re amazing human beings and amazing footballers.





“The chance to be in the same conversation areas as those guys is incredibly humbling, first and foremost, but something that I’m really, really proud of.”



Maintaining such consistency over time requires a significant amount of support, according to Barber, who has exhibited a rare level of dedication throughout his international career under Russell Marriott, Paul Brown, and current Pararoos manager, Kai Lammert.





The veteran has set an unprecedented standard among para-athletes and become the epitome of longevity along the way through his ability to reinvent himself across every position on the pitch.





“It comes down to hard work on a personal level, first and foremost, but an incredible amount of support,” Barber said.





“Whether it’s the coaching staff and the playing group that is around me – my family at home obviously make incredible sacrifices as well; the patience from family and friends for all the events that I miss, and the time that I need away from things like work and, back in the earlier days, study as well.



