How the Matildas are inspiring the ParaMatildas and Pararoos

National pride, inclusion, diversity, overcoming the odds and the simple joy of playing the game you love with teammates who share the same passion.





You get the feeling the Matildas would have the same playing style in a modest suburban league as they did under the intense and adoring glare of an expectant nation.





The follow-up to their wild World Cup ride has been three sold-out stadia for the Perth Olympic qualifiers. The fans have sampled and connected so strongly, concerns of a sugar hit turning sour have been dispelled, and some wonderful attacking football has certainly helped the cause.







You cannot feign authenticity and that’s why Australians connect so strongly with the team.





Authenticity and pride are also at the core of both the Pararoos and ParaMatildas in their quest for glory at the IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships in Melbourne, broadcast exclusively on SBS On Demand.





Both teams have been inspired by the Matildas and Socceroos, not only because of their World Cup performances in the past year, but more importantly for their support and genuine engagement.





Veteran Pararoos striker Benny Roche, who has worked with both the Socceroos and Matildas in team management, says the inspiration works both ways.



"Having worked with Arnie (Graham Arnold) directly, he often speaks about the Socceroos watching us play and the physicality of not holding back, and the resilience element of what we do," Roche told SBS Sport .





"As a nation, everyone’s been inspired by the Matildas and I was lucky enough to work with the team for the Women’s World Cup.





"I got to experience it first hand and I think there’s a buzz within our squads to keep that momentum going; it doesn’t just stop with the Matildas, it’s across the board with all national teams.





"We were lucky enough to have Asian Cup winner Ivan Franjic in the camp and speak with the team about his success in 2015 which was exciting, and the ParaMatildas have been involved in a Matildas training session and introduced themselves.





"More recently, this week one of the ParaMatildas spoke to a young Matilda to share her story of stroke and about the experience that she’s had, so there’s been plenty of opportunities to share messages between the squads and come together as one."



The Melbourne-based tournament marks the Pararoos' first competitive matches at home since the Sydney 2000 Olympics.





What’s more staggering is that David Barber has been captain since the start of the team in 1999, a 24-year journey that will likely see him surpass Mark Schwarzer’s record of 109 appearances as Australia’s most capped men’s player.





Barber is also set to make his 100th appearance as captain of the team at the Asia-Oceania Championships.





But he says the biggest challenge for the Pararoos has come off the pitch, after their Australian Sports commission funding was cut in 2014.





"I’ll be honest, it was the biggest challenge," Barber said. "For a long time everything was relatively comfortable, and, in the blink of an eye, it was over.



"The players really banded together with the support of Football Australia. A lot of people got behind us and the team is run predominately on funding from donations.





"We have an incredible sponsor on board with Commonwealth Bank which makes a huge difference as well, one of the reasons we are able to host a tournament like this in Australia so Australians can see how special this is.





"I really want to see the team get cemented into the top eight but, first and foremost, our number one goal is (that) we are here to become Asian Champions.





"We have never done that before; we have gone close on two occasions, finishing second behind Iran each time (but) we really want to go one better and set up a platform for future success."



At 44, Barber is at the tail end of his career and very aware of the legacy he wants to leave.





"I want to be remembered as someone who made a difference, someone who led with the best example they could give," he said.





"But I want the players that follow to understand that same legacy as well and to build their own platform, create their own identities and shape the team to the future that they want to see. To see the Pararoos program continue long into the future would be the greatest legacy of all."





Like their male counterparts, the ParaMatildas take inspiration from their football sisters, the Matildas, but unlike the men, women’s CP (cerebral palsy) football is just beginning.





The ParaMatildas only launched last year at the first ever women’s CP World Cup, finishing second and pushing the United States to extra-time in the final.





The World Cup’s golden boot was ParaMatildas midfielder Georgia Beikoff with 13 goals.





Beikoff believes the power of a home tournament and the live broadcast on SBS will amplify the awareness of the team to Australians who live with a disability.



"That’s what kids do, they watch stuff on screens and that’s how we need to reach Australia," Beikoff said.





"The unique stories and overcoming setbacks are what makes us a great team and that’s what bonds us together and unifies us.





"We know there’s thousands of people out there just like us and to show them there is a community, a family for them, is so important”





Beikoff also sees this tournament opening up a greater awareness of CP Football to able-bodied Australians.





"We are just your ordinary average-day person doing what we love, that’s what it comes down to. For able-bodied people, come along on that journey with us. We are making history and we want to share that with them too."





The history is that the ParaMatildas have become the first Australian football team to be ranked number one in the world.





"It’s very powerful and we are still pinching ourselves," she added.





"We weren’t expecting the success we had at the World Cup last year and the fact that we were literally roped together in the space of eight weeks and, nearly two years later, we are growing and we are building, getting better and better - we are so keen to show the world what we can do in the future."



The General Manager of Campaigns and Fundraising at Football Australia, Katrina Hicks, has been the driving force behind this tournament and the awareness of CP Football. She sees a parallel with the celebrated Australian women’s national team.





"Where the Matildas were 10 to 15 years ago is where CP Football is now – where the Matildas are now is where CP football wants to get to," Hicks said.





"The first step is awareness and then appreciation that there is another form of football that sits uniquely in its own space, equal but different."





'Undefeated is Forever' is the team campaign for both the Pararoos and ParaMatildas for the Asia-Oceania Championships.





"It comes quite naturally to us, that’s why undefeated is such a powerful catchphrase for both teams because all our lives we have had to learn how to never give up, build determination, face life, (and) overcome barriers with a really fierce spirit," Beikoff added.



