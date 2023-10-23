Football Australia celebrates SBS broadcast partnership of the 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships

Discover a world of sport on SBS On Demand with live and highlights content from across the world - including a variety of top-tier sporting events.





Football Australia has today welcomed SBS as their broadcast partner for the 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships, with live and free coverage of the Championships on SBS On Demand providing greater visibility of the tournament and its athletes than ever before.



From the Opening Day on 4 November until the final day on 11 November, SBS will broadcast over 45 hours of football during the Men’s and Women’s tournament hosted at the “Home of the Matildas” at La Trobe University in Bundoora, Melbourne.





Football Australia’s Head of Inclusion, Sarah Walsh, underscored the significance of the broadcast partnership.





“SBS has a long and proud relationship with Australian football, and we are delighted to welcome them as the Host Broadcaster of the 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships,” Walsh said.



“At the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 we witnessed the transformative power of visibility and representation on the national level. Providing effortless access and increased opportunities to watch the CommBank Pararoos and the CommBank ParaMatildas, and show what is possible through football, could be lifechanging for an Australian living with cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury or symptoms of stroke.”





“SBS’ mission of inclusion aligns with our own and we are really looking forward working with them to showcase the triumphs and empowering stories of our CommBank Pararoos and the CommBank ParaMatildas.”





Leading the team in a record 23rd year of captaincy, CommBank Pararoo David Barber said: “For as long as I’ve been a football fan SBS has been known as the cultural home for lovers of football.”



“Australians from every walk of life have tuned in to SBS to enjoy the beautiful game. It’s incredibly humbling to know that this year, SBS will be helping to share our beautiful game with all of Australia too.





“A perfect match to bring fans not just of green and gold, but the vast and rich diversity of our Asian Cup visitors as well, the chance to come together, and enjoy the pure competition that will light up Melbourne this year.”





SBS Director of Sport Ken Shipp said: "SBS was established more than 40 years ago, and it is the only media organisation dedicated to inspiring a shared understanding and promoting the value of cultural diversity. One of the best ways in which SBS can bring Australians together in this way is through great sporting moments like the 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships."



The CommBank Pararoos and CommBank ParaMatildas will feature in the Opening Day of match action on Saturday, 4 November as the men’s team faces Thailand (5.15pm AEDT) and the women’s team opens their campaign against Japan (3.00pm AEDT).





Delivered with an athlete-centred approach, the Tournament Schedule has been amended for Match Day 4 (7 November) which is now a rest day for the men’s competition. Match Day 5 (8 November) and Match Day 6 (9 November) will see action back on the pitch with a full complement women’s and men’s group fixtures.





Match Day 4 on 7 November will also see the gates open free to the public to get up and close with CP football on the public holiday with the main event a standalone match featuring the CommBank ParaMatildas against Japan.





The Finals Days will kick off on Friday, 10 November with the Women’s Final followed by the Men’s Final on Saturday, 11 November 2023.



How to watch the 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Men’s and Women’s Championships on SBS

Saturday, November 4





Australia v Japan - Women





Australia v Thailand - Men





Iran v Japan - Men





2:45pm - 9:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand









Sunday, November 5





Thailand v India - Men





Australia v Iran - Men





Nepal v Australia - Women





1:00pm - 7:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand









Monday, November 6





India v Japan - Men





Thailand v Iran - Men





Japan v Nepal - Women





12:00pm - 6:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand









Tuesday, November 7





Australia v Japan - Women





1:00pm - 2:00pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand









Wednesday, November 8





India v Iran - Men





Australia v Nepal - Women





Australia v Japan - Men





2:00pm - 8:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand









Thursday, November 9





Japan v Nepal - Women





Japan v Thailand - Men





India v Australia - Men





12:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand









Friday, November 10





Men's Semi-Final 1: 1st Place v 4th Place





Men's Semi-Final 2: 2nd Place v 3rd Place





Women's Final





1:00pm - 9:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand









Saturday, November 11





Men's 3rd Place Play-off





Men's Final





Closing Ceremony



