Chadwick aiming to continue W Series winning streak in Barcelona

Miami was the perfect backdrop to kick off the third season of the W Series two weeks ago - the great weather and atmosphere complementing a great round of racing.





But there remained one consistent factor: the dominance of Jamie Chadwick.





Chadwick controlled both races in Miami and currently leads the championship by 27 points, giving her the perfect start to her title defence.





Advertisement

This weekend, the W Series heads across to Europe, where they’ll visit Spain's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the very first time.









Of the 18 drivers competing this season, Spain is the second-most popular nation represented, with Nerea Marti, Marta Garcia and Belén Garcia all approaching the second round with added expectation on their shoulders.





Marti was the highest-placed Spaniard in the opening round, having finished second overall after earning sixth place in race one and third in race two.





The 20-year-old will be hoping to stop Chadwick's storming run on home soil, as will Belén Garcia, who sits a further nine points adrift in seventh overall after a consistent showing in Miami earned her seventh and fourth-placed finishes.





Marta, meanwhile, has had a rough start to her campaign; having been penalised for causing a collision in race one that saw her slip from second to 11th as a result.





The post-race penalty left the CortDAO driver lost for words on the grid, and with nothing to show for her exceptionally good pace behind Chadwick.









To her credit, the 21-year-old was able to recover in race two, and moved up to 11th overall off the back of her ninth-placed finish.





From Chadwick's stronghold to the Spanish ensemble, there’s plenty of storylines to play out across the weekend, and SBS On Demand is once again your go-to destination for all the action from Barcelona.



