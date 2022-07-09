Crash between cobbles leaves Roglič with 'knife in the back' at Tour de France

Roglič surrendered two minutes to his general classification rivals after suffering a dislocated shoulder with barely 30 kilometres remaining in Stage 5, but hasn't let that hinder his hopes of a comeback.





Since the fall, the Jumbo-Visma star has produced a ninth-placed finish in Longwy to go with a third-placed showing more recently at La Super Planches des Belles Filles - all the while dealing with considerable pain.



Advertisement

"If you imagine, (it's) like every pedal stroke seated is having a knife in the back," Roglič told reporters after the stage.





"The main goal now is to go through the stages and try to recover.





"It was a nice climb. I’m super happy to finish up there. It was steep, eh? I really had a problem to come to the top in the last 200 metres."





The resilience of Roglič has since seen him battle back in the GC standings; having climbed to 13th overall but still 2'45" adrift of leader and defending champion, Tadej Pogačar.





Teammate Jonas Vingegaard, meanwhile, sits just 35 seconds behind Pogačar and, as co-leader, will continue his pursuit of the UAE Team Emirates rider as the Grand Tour continues into its second week.



One man tasked with aiding that charge is Sepp Kuss, the 27-year-old who has worked for both Vingegaard and Roglič thus far, and the American wasn't surprised to see the latter re-enter the fray in time for the Alps.





"It's not surprising," Kuss said. "He's always fighting despite setbacks and for any rider it's hard to ride at your best level after a crash, especially when you're in or you want to be in top form.





"It's also mental; being able to be resilient and, yeah, he always shows that."





As for Roglič, he's taking it one day at a time, knowing full well how quickly things can change when competing in cycling's most famous race.



"Like I said, from my experience, you never know what to expect in the next days," he added, perhaps in reference to his loss of the yellow jersey on the penultimate stage of the 2020 edition.





"You have to take it day by day and try to go full, then try to recover for the next one."



