Deignan targets podium for Trek-Segafredo on La Vuelta return

Watch all the action from the 2023 La Vuelta Femenina from May 1-7, streaming LIVE and FREE via SBS On Demand.





Deignan, the 2015 World Champion and 2012 Olympic Silver medallist, made her return to competitive cycling last week after taking on, and finishing, Fleche-Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.





It was Deignan’s first competitive ride in nearly 18 months and just over six months since giving birth to her son Shea.



READ MORE Deignan to return ahead of schedule at Fleche Wallonne

The 34-year-old Brit revealed she enjoyed reclaiming her spot in the peloton.





“It’s kind of a surreal feeling to be back but also a really familiar and safe feeling to be again with my Team,” Deignan said.





“It was just nice to see everyone with the same, smiling happy faces. I know the staff, I know my equipment. None of that is new and it’s just exciting.





“Physically, I’m good. Training’s gone really well; all of my kind of endurance numbers are really good. Yes, I feel good. “





After those two early hit-outs, the new mother of two is determined to quickly return to her place at the top of women’s cycling with La Vuelta Femenina the first chance to show that she hasn’t lost her champion mentality.



READ MORE How to watch La Vuelta Femenina LIVE on SBS

She explained that she had targeted La Vuelta for her return and believed the route would give her the best opportunity to find form and results for the team.





“I decided to include this event (La Vuelta Femenina) in my schedule pretty early. Following my experience with my first child, I knew I needed six or seven months to get back to decent racing fitness,” Deignan said,





“La Vuelta Femenina fitted in a very perfect place on the calendar. It is going to be a really big challenge for me, and also a very nice race.





“The course has a couple of flatter days on which I can hopefully find my racing mindset again, and maybe add something to my teammates on the hilly days.





“I don’t think we will have a specific leader, but rather a couple of options. My role will be to support them to the fullest. I am sure some of my teammates will be in contention for victory.”





SBS On Demand will provide LIVE Coverage of all seven La Vuelta Femenina stages, starting on Monday, May 1.



La Vuelta Femenina on SBS On Demand

La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 1





Monday, May 1





20:30 - 23:00 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 2





Tuesday, May 2





23:30 - 02:00 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 3





Wednesday, May 3





23:30 - 02:00 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 4





Thursday, May 4





23:30 - 02:00 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 5





Friday, May 5





22:00 - 00:30 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 6





Saturday, May 6





22:00 - 00:30 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 7





Sunday, May 7





20:30 - 23:00 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand





