Etna the end of the road for van der Poel in pink

The Alpecin-Fenix rider has worn the pink jersey for all three days of the Giro thus far and emerged from the third stage unscathed despite its lengthy nature.





Van der Poel was primarily the helping hand for the 201-kilometre trek to Balatonfured, working as a lead-out for teammate Jakub Mareczko who finished fifth in the final sprint.

The Dutchman himself settled for 17th in the end but not before taking victory on the opening day and a narrow defeat in the subsequent time trial.

Despite the bright start, van der Poel confirmed his time at the top of the general classification would come to an end on the Etna, though not without a fight.

“Today for sure was a nice day,” van der Poel said. “I enjoyed it, and I’m happy to be able to take the jersey to Italy as well.

“Normally, it won’t be possible to keep the jersey on the Etna. I’ll see how it goes and how I feel, but I don’t know how far I can go.”

A stage through inland Sicily with a summit finish on the volcano; the fourth stage will stretch 172 kilometres from Avola, with

