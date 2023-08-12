World Athletics Championships

Final entry lists confirmed for World Athletics Championships in Budapest

World Athletics have confirmed the final entry lists for the upcoming World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

A view of the medals set to be awarded at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

A view of the medals set to be awarded at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest Source: Getty

SBS VICELAND and 
SBS On Demand
will provide all the action from August 19-27, with live and free coverage of all sessions, as well as full replays, extended highlights and more available for Australian audiences.

More than 2,100 athletes from 202 teams will descend on Hungary for the highly anticipated meet scheduled to begin on August 19.

The new National Athletics Centre will play host to the nine-day event, where 38 of the 44 individual winners from Eugene will defend their titles.
Australian stars Kelsey-Lee Barber (javelin), Eleanor Patterson (high jump) are among the reigning world champions set to compete, as are Kimberly Garcia (race walk), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Ryan Crouser (shot put), Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Faith Kipyegon (1500m) and Yulimar Rojas (triple jump).
Barber and Patterson will lead an Australian team boasting more than 65 athletes - a squad Andrew Faichney, Athletics Australia's general manager of high performance, believes is "one of our strongest of all time".

Official start lists will not be available until after the technical meeting on August 18.

To view the entry lists according to each country and event, click
here
.
Published 12 August 2023
