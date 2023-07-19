Tour de France

Gall conquers Tour de France queen stage as Vingegaard secures yellow jersey

It was a dramatic day on stage 17 of the 2023 Tour de France, as the hardest climbs of the race so far saw an epic battle for the stage and the general classification.

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE17

AG2R Citroen Team's Austrian rider Felix Gall cycles to the finish line to win the 17th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 166 km between Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and Courchevel, in the French Alps, on July 19, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the 
SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub
 and the 
SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, 
available for download on 
iOS
 and 
Android
.

The final climb of the Col de la Loze did not disappoint, with action along the 28-kilometre length of the high-altitude ascent from the breakaway and in the general classification battle.

Felix Gall (AG2R-Citroen) conquered the climb and then negotiated the tricky final kilometres to take the biggest win of his career.
"I knew the stage was super hard, and I knew that if we went at a high pace all day I was in a good place to go for victory," said Gall. "Ben [O’Connor] did a great job on the last climb.

"I felt so good at the bottom and I just waited for the steep part. Towards the top, I didn’t feel great anymore, but I wanted to give it a try.

"I can’t say is a childhood dream. But one and a half years ago I couldn’t imagine I’d be in this position now.”
READ MORE

Aussie super-domestiques lead way on Tour de France queen stage

Vingegaard demolishes Pogacar and Tour de France field in phenomenal TT showing

A very strong breakaway contained five Australians, and three of those were key players in the stage, with Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroen) and Chris Harper (Jayco-AlUla) putting their own ambitions and putting themselves at the disposal of their team leaders who were aiming to push their way up the overall standings.

Haig took up the pace-making early to push the break’s advantage out, and then tackled the early slopes of the Col de la Loze on the front of the breakaway. When he pulled off midway up the climb, he was replaced by O’Connor, pulling all sort of pain faces as set a fierce tempo for eventual stage winner Felix Gall.

When he had suffered too much, he dropped away and Harper came to the front and set a pace that only Gall, Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla) and Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) could follow. After a kilometre or two of that, Gall took the opportunity to attack, immediately putting a big gap into the group.

Harper paced behind for Yates, and when the former Vuelta a Espana winner jumped off in pursuit of Gall, he was only able to shorten the advantage of Gall by the finish. The up-and-coming Swiss climber struggled his way up the final steep slopes to the finish in Courchevel, taking victory and vaulting his way up the general classification and the mountains standings.
Behind the stage winner, there was plenty of drama in the yellow jersey group with Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) dropping away with still eight kilometres to the top of the climb, well before the majority of contenders had begun to struggle.

Jonas Vingegaard and his team, Jumbo-Visma, used that as the chance to put the battle for the yellow jersey to rest, with Tiesj Benoot then Wilco Kelderman dropping back from the breakaway to aide their team leader. Vingegaard powered away from the rest with still four kilometres until the top of the climb. He continued to surge, only stopped momentarily by a broken down motorcycle that created a traffic jam and nearly blocked the road.

He continued on his way, catching most of the breakaway to finish fourth on the day, with the dishevelled figure of main rival Tadej Pogacar coming in 5’45 later, blowing out Vingegaard’s general classification lead to 7’35.

In the manic shuffle following the stage, with significant general classification riders in the breakaway, Australia’s best-placed rider Jai Hindley (BORA-hansgrohe) had lost another two positions on the standings, dropping to seventh overall as he continues to battle the effects of a stage 14 crash.
READ MORE

Stage 17 - Mini Stage - Tour de France 2023

Stage 17 - Daily Highlights - Tour de France 2023

Stage 17 - Full Replay - Tour de France 2023

Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
4 min read
Published 20 July 2023 2:19am
Updated an hour ago 5:26am
By Jamie Finch-Penninger
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Tour de France picks for you

Chris Hamilton of Team DSM

Four Aussies named in Team DSM Tour de France squad

Tour de France

GettyImages-1502757720.jpg

Aussie Hindley's bold move takes Tour de France stage win and yellow jersey

Tour de France

Mark Renshaw (R) poses with former Dimension Data teammate Mark Cavendish before a stage at the 2019 Tour of Britain

Returning Renshaw to assist Cavendish in pursuit of Tour record

Tour de France

Wout van Aert (R) with Jonas Vingegaard during the 2022 Tour de France

Fun facts and trivia ahead of 2023 Tour de France

Tour de France

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE6

Hindley fulfils childhood dream on 'epic' day in yellow

Tour de France

Untitled design (2).png

Every Aussie set to line up at Tour de France 2023

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 9

Pogacar and Vingegaard 'fly' up Puy de Dome as Tour de France battle for yellow evolves

Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard (R) congratulates Tadej Pogacar after the 2023 edition of Paris-Nice

Vingegaard dismisses Pogacar 'mind games' ahead of Tour de France rematch

Tour de France