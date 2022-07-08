Heartbreak for Kämna as he falls agonisingly short on Planche des Belles Filles

BORA-hansgrohe signalled their intentions to ride aggressively at the Tour in today's stage as Kämnaand teammate Max Schachmann joined nine other riders in the day's breakaway after a fast start from Tomblaine.





The group managed to stretch out a lead of as much as three minutes on the peloton at which point Schachmann went into the virtual yellow jersey, prompting UAE Team Emirates to pick up the pace behind and bring the gap down for Tadej Pogacar.





Once the break reached the first climb of the day Kämna attacked, Schachmann in his wheel as they successfully split the group with Australian Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange Jayco) the only other rider to follow.



The three riders were joined by Simon Geschke (Cofidis) and Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) before hitting the base of the final climb of the Planche des Belles Filles with a minute and 43 second lead on a peloton that was only gaining traction.





Kämna picked his moment to go for the win four kilometres from the finish, looking strong as he reached the brutal final gravel section to the line still with a 30 second gap to the chase group containing GC favourites Pogacar, Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers), Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic (both Jumbo-Visma).





But in a heartbreaking finale the German couldn't finish off his valiant effort, Vingegaard and Pogacar both accelerating past him in the final 150 metres as the latter won his second stage in a row and Kämna settled for fourth on the day.



“Well, this is a real pity, but there is nothing I could have done better," Kämna lamented following the stage.





"I gave it my all until the end and couldn’t have gone faster a single second. Max pulled a lot for me as he didn’t have the best day and we decided quite early to go for me.





"The bunch didn’t allow us a big gap and therefore we attacked already early from that breakaway to try everything we can to gain time. But it wasn’t enough in the end on that last 150m meters.





"But we entertained the fans I think, and I am proud how we presented us as a team."





It was an incredible effort from Kämna to nearly win on one of the toughest climbs of the race given he rode the entire Giro d'Italia less than two months ago and was instrumental in securing the overall win for Australian Jai Hindley.

