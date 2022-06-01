Hindley's 'ultimate dream' to join Cadel Evans as Tour de France winner

A 15-year-old Jai Hindley was standing roadside at the Tour de France in 2011 for the biggest moment in Australian cycling history as Cadel Evans won the biggest event in world cycling.





Last weekend, Hindley joined Evans as just the second Australian rider to win a Grand Tour, topping off a strong three weeks of racing with a dominating performance on the key mountain stage to Passo Fedaia, and then holding on easily in the time trial to claim the overall win in Verona.



Now, Hindley’s name sits alongside Evans’ name in the record books.





"That’s also phenomenal, when you put it like that," Hindley said in an interview with journalists from around the world. "Cadel is a household name, I think if you asked the average person on the street who knew nothing about cycling if they knew Cadel Evans, they’d probably say yes.





"He’s one of the most important and influential Australian cyclists ever so to for me to win a Grand Tour as well is huge. It’s very, very special."



Hindley built his junior career on trips to Europe, eventually racing with an Italian team in under-23 races before securing a call-up to the now-defunct Australian WorldTour academy from which he gained his first professional contract.





On the first trip to Europe Hindley was able to watch a few stages of the Tour de France in person.





"It was the first time I ever came to Europe to race," Hindley said. "I was mostly in Belgium but we went to watch a few mountain stages of the Tour. I was on the side of the road with my family and friends and when you watch it in person, it’s really crazy.





"It turned out that was the year that Cadel would win. To know I was there is pretty cool. Actually, I was in Belgium when he did the final TT (time-trial) on the second last day and when I knew going to win it, it was a huge moment for Australian cycling. For sure I’ll never forget watching that."





One of the follow-up questions was around whether Hindley would win the Tour one day.





"For sure, why not?" he said. "Never say never. That would be the ultimate dream. I’m definitely not going to say it’s not possible."





The Tour de France, while not on the agenda for 2022 with the Vuelta a Espana his next Grand Tour, shapes as the next big goal for the West Australian.





"I’ve been a pro for five years now and that would be a huge step,” said Hindley. “Not necessarily for GC (general classification) but just to do it, that would be awesome. Maybe next year."



Hindley spoke of being part of a wave of success among Australian cyclists in recent times, with Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) finishing on the podium at the Vuelta, fellow WA rider Ben O’Connor winning a stage and finishing fourth at the Tour de France and Michael Storer also impressing at Grand Tours.





"For sure cycling is not the biggest sport in Australia, but it’s definitely getting bigger and bigger,” said Hindley.





"So keep an eye out for the Aussies - it’s extraordinary there are so many Aussie pros, for sure some big things are happening."



A while a new generation of riders is creating its own momentum within the sport, there was something of a throwback to Evans in the way Hindley rode the race doggedly, coming back to win on Stage 9 and fighting well into the final week to secure the victory.





"I only really made big moves when it was crucial and there was no plan to leave it all to the last day in the mountains (to go for the lead) but it worked out like that, with some pretty awesome teamwork to set it up,” said Hindley. "The team hadn’t reconned that stage (Stage 20), though a few of the guys knew it.





“But I looked at the profile in depth and I knew the last five kilometres would be brutal. So I held back and held back and then made the move."



