How to watch the 2023 Australian Volleyball Super League LIVE on SBS

The first-ever Australian Volleyball Super League season will see six foundational teams - Adelaide Storm, Canberra Heat, Melbourne Vipers, NSW Phoenix, Perth Steel, Queensland Pirates, battle it out for the domestic title after a five-game home-and-away season leading to the tournament finals in September.
In just over seven weeks, the League will see all foundation teams field both men’s and women’s sides to play on the same day, at the same venue in the same ticketed session.
In July, the league's governing body, Volleyball Australia announced innovative modifications to the rules of the game, which will make for fast-paced matches and tactical scoring plays while remaining true to the recognised fundamentals of volleyball.
Defending men’s national champions Canberra Heat, and reigning women’s champions Queensland Pirates, will be in action in Brisbane during the opening round which will be brought to you live via SBS On Demand.
One match-up from each of the following rounds, the semi-finals, the bronze medal matches and the finals will also be live streamed via SBS On Demand, with SBS additionally showing each of the tournament deciders live and free on Sunday, September 17.
Australian Volleyball Super League 2023 - SBS Broadcast Schedule – Live via SBS On Demand
Saturday, August 12
Queensland Pirates v Canberra Heat - Round 1, Brisbane
5:00pm - 7:30pm AEST
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Saturday, August 19
NSW Phoenix v Adelaide Storm - Round 2, Sydney
5:30pm - 8:00pm AEST
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Saturday, August 26
Perth Steel v Melbourne Vipers - Round 3, Perth
5:30pm - 8:00pm AEST
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Saturday, September 2
Melbourne Vipers v Queensland Pirates, Round 4, Melbourne
5:00pm - 7:30pm AEST
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Saturday, September 9
Adelaide Storm v Perth Steel - Round 5, Adelaide
5:30pm - 8:00pm AEST
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Saturday, September 16
Semi-Finals - Victoria
1:30pm - 6:30pm AEST
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Sunday, September 17
Bronze Medal Matches - Victoria
2:00pm - 4:00pm AEST
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Gold Medal Matches - Victoria
2:00pm - 4:30pm AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand