How to watch the 2023 Australian Volleyball Super League LIVE on SBS

The first-ever Australian Volleyball Super League season will see six foundational teams - Adelaide Storm, Canberra Heat, Melbourne Vipers, NSW Phoenix, Perth Steel, Queensland Pirates, battle it out for the domestic title after a five-game home-and-away season leading to the tournament finals in September.



In just over seven weeks, the League will see all foundation teams field both men’s and women’s sides to play on the same day, at the same venue in the same ticketed session.





In July, the league's governing body, Volleyball Australia announced innovative modifications to the rules of the game, which will make for fast-paced matches and tactical scoring plays while remaining true to the recognised fundamentals of volleyball.





Defending men’s national champions Canberra Heat, and reigning women’s champions Queensland Pirates, will be in action in Brisbane during the opening round which will be brought to you live via SBS On Demand .





One match-up from each of the following rounds, the semi-finals, the bronze medal matches and the finals will also be live streamed via SBS On Demand, with SBS additionally showing each of the tournament deciders live and free on Sunday, September 17.



Australian Volleyball Super League 2023 - SBS Broadcast Schedule – Live via SBS On Demand

Saturday, August 12





Queensland Pirates v Canberra Heat - Round 1, Brisbane





5:00pm - 7:30pm AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Saturday, August 19





NSW Phoenix v Adelaide Storm - Round 2, Sydney





5:30pm - 8:00pm AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Saturday, August 26





Perth Steel v Melbourne Vipers - Round 3, Perth





5:30pm - 8:00pm AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Saturday, September 2





Melbourne Vipers v Queensland Pirates, Round 4, Melbourne





5:00pm - 7:30pm AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Saturday, September 9





Adelaide Storm v Perth Steel - Round 5, Adelaide





5:30pm - 8:00pm AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Saturday, September 16





Semi-Finals - Victoria





1:30pm - 6:30pm AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Sunday, September 17





Bronze Medal Matches - Victoria





2:00pm - 4:00pm AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Gold Medal Matches - Victoria





2:00pm - 4:30pm AEST



