Injury sours Champions League glory for Matildas' star Carpenter

However, it was a bittersweet night for the Aussie after she was carted off the field only 13 minutes into the contest with a potentially serious knee injury.





The 22-year-old was seen clutching at her leg after her knee gave way in open play only moments after a clash with Barcelona’s Fridolina Rolfo.





Carpenter received her medal on crutches with her left leg in a brace that ran all the way up to her thigh.





Advertisement

The former A-League Women’s star was set to be a major part of the Matildas team for matches against Spain and Portugal next month as they continue their preparation for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.





Lyon were already a goal up when Carpenter departed, Amandine Henry having scored a stunning goal after six minutes.





Ada Hegerberg added a second and Catarina Macario a third to put Lyon 3-0 up inside 35 minutes.



Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas pulled one back before the break but Lyon used their experience to manage a goalless second half.





Lyon has now won eight of the last 12 Women's Champions Leagues, but this was as warmly received as any having been eclipsed in many people's eyes by Barcelona.





However, Lyon, who beat Barca 4-1 in the 2019 final, did not play them in last season's competition having been knocked out by domestic rivals Paris St Germain.





But they did not have Hegerberg in the team then as she was recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.





Hegerberg's recovery - she was outstanding in the final - offers hope for Carpenter if, as feared, she has also suffered an ACL injury, a common injury in women's football.





Lyon took the lead when Henry won possession before scoring from 30 yards.





After Jenni Hermoso had missed two good chances Hegerberg headed in Selma Bacha's cross to double the lead.





Catarina Macario tapped in a Hegerberg cross with Barca in disarray before Putellas scored in the 41st minute to give them hope.





Though Patri Guijarro hit the crossbar in the 58th minute from 50 yards, Barcelona were unable to get the second goal which could have had Lyon worried.



