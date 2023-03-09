Cycling

Winless Israel-Premier Tech miss selection for La Vuelta

La Vuelta a Espana organisers have announced the wildcards teams selected for the 78th edition of the Spanish Grand Tour in 2023.

CYCLING-AUS

Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) will not be riding La Vuelta in 2023, nor will his team. Source: AFP / BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images

22 teams will contest the 2023 La Vuelta, which starts on Saturday, August 26 with a team time trial in Barcelona and finishes on Sunday, September 17 in Madrid.

In accordance with UCI rules, 18 UCI WorldTeams were automatically invited to the race: AG2R Citroen, Alpecin-Deceuninck, Astana Qazaqstan, Bahrain Victorious, Bora–Hansgrohe, Cofidis, EF Education–Easypost, Groupama–FDJ, Ineos Grenadiers, Intermarché-Circus–Wanty, Jumbo-Visma, Movistar, Soudal Quick-Step, Team Arkea–Samsic, Team DSM, Jayco Alula, Trek–Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates.

Two UCI ProTeams gained selection. These are Lotto Dstny and TotalEnergies (FRA) by virtue of their position in the 2022 classification of UCI ProTeams.

Wildcard entries were awarded to Spanish squads Burgos-BH and Caja Rural-SegurosRGA.
vuelta 23 teams.jpg
Teams selected for the 2023 Vuelta.
A notable exception to La Vuelta's 2023 start list was former World Tour squad Israel-Premier Tech. Headlined by four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, the team includes Australian riders Sebastian Berwick, Simon Clarke, Taj Jones and Nick Schultz. The Israeli team lost their World Tour status after failing to secure a position in the top 18 teams in the 2020-2022 relegation period which would have ensured automatic qualification to all World Tour and Grand Tour races.
READ MORE

Israel-Premier Tech secure Schultz signature for 2023 season

Israel-Premier Tech headline wildcard announcement for 2023 Giro d'Italia

Team owner raised a protest to the world governing body for cycling, the UCI, and they instituted a policy that gave a year's grace to teams relegated from the World Tour, that they would continue to gain automatic invites to World Tour races, but not to the exclusive Grand Tours. This didn't affect Lotto Dstiny, the other team to be relegated, as they finished sufficiently high enough on the Pro Tour standings to be guaranteed entries to all races.

Israel-Premier Tech have nonetheless secured entries to the Tour de France, the Giro d'Italia and will be racing a full calendar including all the other World Tour races in 2023 as they work to regain their World Tour ranking and the opportunities that come with it.

The team are currently winless in 2023, with Simon Clarke's 3rd place finish at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race their best result in terms of UCI points.

