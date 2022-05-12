Kooyong Classic to return LIVE on SBS

Watch the 2023 Kooyong Classic LIVE, FREE and in HD on SBS.





The 33rd edition of the Kooyong Classic will commence on Tuesday January 10, with the returning event looking to showcase some of the world’s greatest in their final warm-up ahead of the Australian Open.





The prestigious three-day tournament will be held at the recently revamped Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club in Victoria, with the venue having just undergone an $18 million redevelopment in an attempted return to its original 1930s form.



CareA2+ Kooyong Classic Tournament Director, Peter Johnston, said that the redevelopment and the world-class players on show should make for a successful comeback for the tournament.





“With the Australian Summer of Tennis reverting to its original decentralised, pre-COVID 2020 schedule, the CareA2+ Kooyong Classic is perfectly positioned to provide the all-important final tune-up for players competing at the Australian Open the following week,” he said.



A capacity crowd of over 4,000 is expected at Kooyong from January 10-12, with announcements regarding participating players to be made over the coming months.





Continuing the tradition at Kooyong in 2020, the last tournament at 'The Spiritual Home of Australian Tennis' featured homegrown star Nick Kyrgios, 2021 French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas and former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova.



The organisers of the 2023 event promise a similar calibre of players upon its return.



